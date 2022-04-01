ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas gas prices continue steady decline amid a shifting market

By Brandon Ringo
 1 day ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Gas prices across the country continue a steady fall, which is causing some relief at the pump for Arkansans.

According to the latest data from AAA’s Gas Price Monitor, a regular gallon of unleaded gas currently averages $3.799 in the Natural State after clinging near the $3.82 mark over the past week.

For drivers in central Arkansas, prices are hovering just near the state average in Little Rock and Hot Springs at $3.78 per gallon. However, those in Pine Bluff are paying slightly more than the state average, with a price of $3.81 per gallon.

Biden administration boosts mileage standards slashed by Trump

Gas prices in the southern part of the Natural State are still the most expensive, with Lafayette County having the state’s most expensive at $4.06 per gallon. Greene County has consistently been the cheapest county for gas in Arkansas, with its average prices at $3.64 per gallon.

The cost of gas has also been slowly lowering across the country, with the national average currently sitting at $4.21 per gallon, down .028 cents from the average a week ago.

Arkansas gas prices 4th-lowest in the nation

Even in California, the state with the most expensive gas prices, the average is $5.88, down .02 cents from a week ago. Drivers in Missouri are currently paying the lowest price per gallon at an average of $3.76.

