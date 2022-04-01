ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Former GE engineer convicted of stealing trade secrets

By Richard Roman
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wfYkQ_0ewix86N00

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – On Thursday, a former GE power engineer has been convicted of conspiring with individuals in China to steal GE’s trade secrets between 2016 and 2018. During a four-week trial, a jury reached a verdict that Xiaoqing Zheng, 59, of Niskayuna, knowingly or intended to steal information to benefit the Government of China, including one or more foreign companies.

NYS law to crack down on illegal exhaust systems goes into effect

According to trial evidence, Zhang and others in China conspired to steal GE’s trade secrets about GE’s steam and gas turbine technologies. The evidence demonstrated that Zheng knew or intended to transfer this information to his business partner in China, including China-based companies that research, develop, and manufacture parts for turbines.

Zheng worked as an engineer specializing in sealing technology with GE Power & Water in Schenectady. He was employed from 2008 until the summer of 2018 said officials.

Capital Region population in 1950 vs. 2020

Zheng is scheduled to be sentenced before United States District Judge Mae A. D’Agostino, on August 2. When sentenced, Zheng faces up to 15 years in prison, a fine of up to $5 million, and a term of three years of supervised release.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Russian soldiers refusing to carry out orders and accidentally shot down own aircraft, claims UK spy chief

Demoralised Russian soldiers have been disobeying orders and accidentally shot down one of their own aircraft, the head of Britain’s GCHQ spy agency has claimed.Vladimir Putin’s advisers are “afraid to tell him the truth” about the war in Ukraine, according to Sir Jeremy Fleming, who will say in a speech on Thursday that the Russian president made a “strategic miscalculation” in deciding to invade.“We’ve seen Russian soldiers – short of weapons and morale – refusing to carry out orders, sabotaging their own equipment and even accidentally shooting down their own aircraft,” the spy chief will say in a rare...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ge Power#Government Of China#Trade Secrets#United States#Niskayuna#Nys#Ge Power Water
Fortune

Russian oil tankers have vanished from tracking systems. Someone is buying that crude and we don’t know who

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since Russia invaded Ukraine, many Western oil companies as well as traders, shippers, and bankers have stayed away from Russian oil. But a new report by CNN indicates Russian crude may be seeing a resurgence in demand—in relative secret.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

Leaked documents reveal 'concerning' deal to allow China to deploy troops in island nation on Australia's doorstep

An explosive leaked document has revealed there could soon be Chinese military presence in the Solomon Islands, just off Australia's northeast coast. The Australian government is clamouring for answers after the draft document was posted online on Thursday suggesting Beijing could deploy troops to 'protect the safety of Chinese personnel and major projects in Solomon Islands'.
WORLD
rigzone.com

A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico

The next five-year offshore leasing program must be in place by July 1 - but it's well behind schedule. Jeopardized American energy security and a cost of thousands of U.S. jobs and billions in government revenue. That’s what we could see if there is a lapse in the U.S. Department...
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
China
Fortune

Anonymous claims it hacked Russia’s central bank and will soon release thousands of files

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. A Twitter account claiming to be connected with the activist collective Anonymous announced this week that it hacked Russia’s central bank, and it is planning to release 35,000 documents over the next 48 hours detailing “secret agreements.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
FOXBusiness

The key to saving Ukraine and defeating Putin may lie in Pennsylvania

Interested in ending Vladimir Putin’s reign of terror in Ukraine, as the world’s largest geopolitical threat? Unleash Pennsylvania’s extraordinary amount of clean, efficient natural gas. Pennsylvania is an energy powerhouse. The Keystone State is the nation’s largest net exporter of electricity, the second-largest producer of natural gas,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Daily Mail

Australia is under military threat from 'full-fledged offensive bases' on Chinese artificial islands, US admiral warns - as American troops mass in Darwin and B-2 stealth bomber flies in

Australia's vast north is open to attack amid the most concerning security challenge the United States' top military commander in the region has seen in recent years. US Indo-Pacific commander Admiral John Aquilino recently flew over the South China Sea and says China has built and militarised several artificial islands.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Interesting Engineering

The U.S. flies its F-35s in full stealth mode near Belarus

The U.S. Air Force has confirmed that its F-35s flew over Eastern Europe and even carried out refueling missions in the area, days after the beginning of the Russian invasion. Following the Russian invasion, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies have declared that they will not send their troops to war in Ukraine. However, that isn't stopping them from being prepared should the situation escalate into a bigger war.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

21K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy