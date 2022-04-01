Former GE engineer convicted of stealing trade secrets

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – On Thursday, a former GE power engineer has been convicted of conspiring with individuals in China to steal GE’s trade secrets between 2016 and 2018. During a four-week trial, a jury reached a verdict that Xiaoqing Zheng, 59, of Niskayuna, knowingly or intended to steal information to benefit the Government of China, including one or more foreign companies.

According to trial evidence, Zhang and others in China conspired to steal GE’s trade secrets about GE’s steam and gas turbine technologies. The evidence demonstrated that Zheng knew or intended to transfer this information to his business partner in China, including China-based companies that research, develop, and manufacture parts for turbines.

Zheng worked as an engineer specializing in sealing technology with GE Power & Water in Schenectady. He was employed from 2008 until the summer of 2018 said officials.

Zheng is scheduled to be sentenced before United States District Judge Mae A. D’Agostino, on August 2. When sentenced, Zheng faces up to 15 years in prison, a fine of up to $5 million, and a term of three years of supervised release.

