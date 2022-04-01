ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shiny Sudowoodo Appearing in Pokemon Sword and Shield for April Fools' Day

By Kevin Knezevic
CNET
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePokemon Sword and Shield are celebrating April Fools' Day with a one-day Max Raid event. Until 4:59 p.m. PT today, Bonsly and Sudowoodo are appearing more frequently in Max Raid dens across the Wild Area, Isle of...

