Trent Brown discusses how much the Patriots and their fans mean to him

By Henry McKenna
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
Trent Brown is grateful for the New England Patriots, and explained just how happy he was to land back with the team after free agency this offseason.

Brown explored his options, going so far as to fly out to visit the Seattle Seahawks. But that visit led to additional discussions with the Patriots, who ultimately retained him on a two-year deal worth up to $13 million.

Now back on New England’s depth chart,Brown took a moment to reflect and thank the Patriots and their fans.

“Dear Patriot Nation,” said Brown, who spent the 2018 and 2021 seasons with New England. “It seems like for as long as I can remember, I’ve been a Patriot. My high school team and colors were the same red, white and blue, and in a unique way, being here has always felt like home. Through my first seven years in the league, there’s no doubt where I’ve enjoyed my time the most and had the most success. I couldn’t have done that without you. You’re more than fans to us. You’re family.

“From Foxboro to Boston and all over Massachusetts, you provide us all with an energy that I don’t think any of us could ever put into words. Coming out of that tunnel at Gillette, seeing you all out in the community, even seeing how you support us on the O-line on social media.

“We all know free agency is part of the business, and we all hope to attain the most we can to support our families in a career that goes by all too fast. But what was most important to me was to be somewhere that felt like home, which is why I was grateful that the team and I could agree to terms that would solidify my return and get to the mission of winning more championships.

“I plan to make my next seven my best seven, and just like before, I need you to help me do it. That’s the Patriot Way. See you soon. Sincerely yours, TB77.”

Brown rejoined a tackle group which consists of Isaiah Wynn, Justin Herron, Yodny Cajuste, William Sherman and versatile offensive lineman Michael Onwenu.

