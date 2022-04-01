ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Remembering Everyone’s Favorite ‘Little Buddy’ Colton Hyrowski

By David Cifarelli
 1 day ago
One of Colton's favorite things to do was drive his today John Deere tractor. Photo Credit: GoFundMe (original source unknown)

A local community is coming together to rally support behind a family who recently lost their young son.

Colton “Coltie” Hyrowski died suddenly at the age of two after a tragic accident at his New Windsor home on Friday, March 25, according to his obituary.

Regarded as everyone’s favorite "Little Buddy," Colton brought nothing but joy, happiness and love to everyone around him from the moment he was born.

He will be incredibly missed by his mother Katherine, father John, sisters Sadie, Mae and Annaleigh as well as the rest of his family he leaves behind. Colton was also preceded in death by his big brother, Alan John.

“Colton was an active, fearless, happy toddler that could always be seen with a smile on his face, a giggle in his voice, a twinkle in his eye, dirt on his work pants, and a Vroom-Vroom in his hand,” the obituary reads.

A GoFundMe was created to help Colton’s family cover the cost of his funeral. You can donate to that campaign by clicking here. As of Friday, April 1, the campaign raised $28,000 of its $35,000 goal.

"Colton brought joy to so many people and connected with everyone he met," the GoFundMe reads. "We will keep Colton in our hearts forever and he will always be missed."

Friends and family are invited to visiting hours at Donaldson Funeral Home in Clarksville from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, April 4.

A funeral mass will be held at St. Louis Catholic Church, also in Clarksville, at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 5. Those attending are welcome to wear Colton’s favorite colors: John Deere green and rainbow colors.

Donations are also being collected in Colton’s name through the Kentucky Cuddle Cot Campaign 2022 for a Cuddle Cot for Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore. You can donate to that campaign by clicking here.

