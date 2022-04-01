ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

BJ’s Wholesale Club Offering Members Additional Gas Savings At These 10 CT Locations

By Zak Failla
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bpOnT_0ewivcwi00
BJ's Wholesale Club is offering additional savings at the pump for motorists. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

With the “gas tax holiday” taking effect in Connecticut and providing drivers some financial relief at the pump, one of the country’s largest big-box stores will be offering additional discounts for motorists.

On Friday, April 1, Connecticut’s “gas tax holiday,” knocking 25 cents off each gallon of gas for drivers through Thursday, June 30, took effect after garnering unanimous support from the state House and Senate.

In response, BJ’s Wholesale Club announced that through the month of April, they would be offering an additional 50 cents off per gallon of gas to any member who spends $100 in-club on the same day.

The offer will be valid at all BJ’s Wholesale Club gas stations in Connecticut, which include locations in:

  • Brookfield;
  • Derby;
  • Manchester;
  • North Haven;
  • Southington;
  • Torrington;
  • Wallingford;
  • Waterbury;
  • Waterford;
  • West Hartford.

“With the cost of fuel at an all-time high, BJ’s Wholesale Club remains committed to helping its members save by offering even more value at the pump,” a spokesperson for the company said in a statement. “BJ’s members already have access to everyday low fuel prices, but between (Friday), April 1 and (Saturday), April 30, BJ’s is offering an additional .50 cents off per gallon when members spend $100+ in-club.

“During this promotion, members can also save an additional .10 cents, for a total of .60 cents, off per gallon when they use their My BJ’s Perks Mastercard Credit Card"

According to AAA, the average price per gallon in Connecticut on April 1 has hit $4.27 per gallon, down from $4.29 a day earlier, $4.32 a week ago, and $3.73 on March 1.

The weekly price survey of Connecticut’s six metro regions, according to AAA:

  • Greater Bridgeport: $4.38;
  • Lower Fairfield County: $4.38;
  • New London/Norwich: $4.32;
  • New Haven/Meriden: $4.29;
  • Greater Hartford: $4.28;
  • Windham/Middlesex: $4.27.

Nationally, the average price per gallon is at $4.22, up from $3.62 a month earlier and $2.88 a year ago.

“The global oil market reflects the volatility caused by the war in Ukraine grinding onward,” Alec Slatky, Director of Public and Government Affairs for AAA Northeast said. “Although the price of gasoline has moderated over the past three weeks, elevated prices will likely be the norm for the spring.”

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

Pre-Dawn Prowlers From NYC Caught At Route 4 Car Dealership With Guns, Drugs: Paramus PD

The getaway driver for a pair of car thieves caught prowling a Route 4 car dealership in Paramus before dawn was carrying two guns and several heroin folds, authorities said. Officer Matthew Orefice chased down one of them while responding to a call of men with flashlights peering into vehicle on the DCH Paramus Honda lot shortly after 3 a.m. Thursday, March 24, Deputy Police Chief Robert M. Guidetti said.
PARAMUS, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Torrington, CT
City
Wallingford, CT
City
Brookfield, CT
State
Connecticut State
Local
Connecticut Business
City
West Hartford, CT
City
Waterbury, CT
City
Manchester, CT
City
Southington, CT
City
North Haven, CT
ETOnline.com

Save Money On Gas: As Prices Rise, Beat the Hikes with a Free Year-Long Sam’s Club Membership

Local gas prices are rising across the nation — with some gas stations charging as much as $6 or more per gallon — and drivers across the United States are trying to avoid refueling while searching for the cheapest gas prices. Given the record-high gas prices, many Americans are searching for new ways to save money at the pump like fuel rewards or credit card perks. One great way to get fuel at a discounted price is through a membership-only wholesale store that also has fuel stations, such as Sam’s Club. Right now, there’s a coupon that gives you all the benefits of a Sam’s Club membership without the cost.
TRAFFIC
WKRC

Gas station drops prices to $2.25 a gallon

BURNSVILLE, N.C. (WLOS/WKRC) — Amid an international surge in the cost of fuel, a North Carolina gas station surprised drivers Thursday by dropping prices. Regular gas was selling for $2.25 a gallon at the Burnsville Citgo at the corner of U.S. 19 East and Depot Street. The station's owners...
TRAFFIC
Daily Voice

New Seaford Restaurant Cited For Good Food, Good Fun

If you are ready for a fun night out complete with a mariachi band and street tacos, you will want to head for a new Mexican restaurant on Long Island.Frida's Mexican Grill in Seaford has been open for about three months and is off to a roaring start with plenty of online five-star reviews.Picky ea…
SEAFORD, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Stations#House#Senate
Daily Voice

NY Man Claims '$2,500 A Week For Life' Lottery Prize

A man has claimed a "$2,500 A Week For Life" New York Lottery prize. Queens resident David Barranco, of Elmhurst, won the top prize in the scratch-off game and opted to receive his prize as 20 annual installments of $78,884 after required withholdings, New York Lottery reported on Thursday, March 17.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

Ridgefield Park Woman Dies Hiking On Shrooms, Authorities Say

A 25-year-old New Jersey woman was under the influence of mushrooms when she died in a hiking accident in Washington over the weekend, authorities said. Ridgefield Park's Alisonstar E. Molaf was hiking with her friend at Wallace Falls in Gold Bar, when the two became separated around 8 p.m. on Friday, March 18, The Snohmish County Sheriff’s Office said.
RIDGEFIELD PARK, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Daily Voice

'Someone Is Chasing Me' PJ Clad Child Told Good Samaritan Before Disappearing In PA: Police

A child running from someone in nothing but pajamas has been reported as "possibly missing or endangered," police say. The approximately 11-years-old white boy was running while only wearing "dark-colored pajamas" along West Main Street between North Catherine and Union streets on Sunday at approximately 11:19 p.m. Sunday, Mar. 20, Middletown Borough police stated in a release on Monday morning.
MIDDLETOWN, PA
Daily Voice

Grinding Noise Leads To Catalytic Converter Theft Arrest In Norwalk

Two men were busted for allegedly stealing catalytic converters after a witness heard grinding noises coming from a garage in Fairfield County. The two men were arrested around 2 a.m., Wednesday, March 23 in Norwalk. According to Norwalk Police, a witness doing overnight work at a business on Water Street...
Daily Voice

ID Released Of Woman Found Dead On New Haven Roadway

Police have identified a woman who was found dead lying on the side of a Connecticut roadway. The body of the 43-year-old was discovered around 1:10 p.m., Wednesday, March 16 in New Haven after police received a call from a concerned citizen regarding a body on Springside Avenue. Responding officers...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
243K+
Followers
39K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy