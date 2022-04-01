BJ’s Wholesale Club Offering Members Additional Gas Savings At These 10 CT Locations

BJ's Wholesale Club is offering additional savings at the pump for motorists. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

With the “gas tax holiday” taking effect in Connecticut and providing drivers some financial relief at the pump, one of the country’s largest big-box stores will be offering additional discounts for motorists.

On Friday, April 1, Connecticut’s “gas tax holiday,” knocking 25 cents off each gallon of gas for drivers through Thursday, June 30, took effect after garnering unanimous support from the state House and Senate.

In response, BJ’s Wholesale Club announced that through the month of April, they would be offering an additional 50 cents off per gallon of gas to any member who spends $100 in-club on the same day.

The offer will be valid at all BJ’s Wholesale Club gas stations in Connecticut, which include locations in:

Brookfield;

Derby;

Manchester;

North Haven;

Southington;

Torrington;

Wallingford;

Waterbury;

Waterford;

West Hartford.

“With the cost of fuel at an all-time high, BJ’s Wholesale Club remains committed to helping its members save by offering even more value at the pump,” a spokesperson for the company said in a statement. “BJ’s members already have access to everyday low fuel prices, but between (Friday), April 1 and (Saturday), April 30, BJ’s is offering an additional .50 cents off per gallon when members spend $100+ in-club.

“During this promotion, members can also save an additional .10 cents, for a total of .60 cents, off per gallon when they use their My BJ’s Perks Mastercard Credit Card"

According to AAA, the average price per gallon in Connecticut on April 1 has hit $4.27 per gallon, down from $4.29 a day earlier, $4.32 a week ago, and $3.73 on March 1.

The weekly price survey of Connecticut’s six metro regions, according to AAA:

Greater Bridgeport: $4.38;

Lower Fairfield County: $4.38;

New London/Norwich: $4.32;

New Haven/Meriden: $4.29;

Greater Hartford: $4.28;

Windham/Middlesex: $4.27.

Nationally, the average price per gallon is at $4.22, up from $3.62 a month earlier and $2.88 a year ago.

“The global oil market reflects the volatility caused by the war in Ukraine grinding onward,” Alec Slatky, Director of Public and Government Affairs for AAA Northeast said. “Although the price of gasoline has moderated over the past three weeks, elevated prices will likely be the norm for the spring.”

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.