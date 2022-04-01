ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meet & Move, The App That Brings Exercise And Friends Together

Intending to exercise is an easy decision. It’s the follow-through that can be hard — especially if you’re in an exercise rut or want to find someone to do it with.

Meet & Move is a new free app from Northwell Health that provides a list of local physical activities that meet your interests right in your community, connecting you with exercise opportunities and neighbors to exercise with. It’s the perfect app for those who want to get moving with others.

If you want a walking partner for your next walk or you want to check out one of the beautiful hiking trails in the area but don’t have someone to go with, Meet & Move is perfect for you. The app provides not only a chance for exercise but the opportunity to meet fellow “movers.”

Meet & Move makes it easier for you to be more active, and to meet new friends along the way. Meet & Move isn’t just an app, though, it’s a public health initiative, created by the former CEO of Northern Westchester Hospital, Joel Seligman.

“Meet & Move is intended to remove some of the barriers to physical activity, such as not knowing what activities are available nearby or not having others to exercise with," Seligman explained. "There are so many wonderful activities in our communities that people aren’t even aware of, and most have capacity. For example, town recreation departments often cancel activities for lack of enrollment. Getting moving with others in the community can help strengthen our hearts and muscles and also our community."

Once you download the app and create your account, you’ll get a comprehensive list of group physical activities (some free, some for a fee) based on your preferences. Town softball leagues? Weekly biking tours? Check and check.

You’ll all be able to filter activities based on skill level (from beginner to advanced) and soon you’ll be able to create your own events — inviting other individual users or opening it up to the Meet & Move community in your area. And you can also share insights about activity interests with activity providers to expand offerings.

The past 18 months have been isolating, and it’s time to get out into the world again (with proper precaution as advised by the Center for Disease Control).

Download the free app from the Apple and Google app stores. And get out and Meet & Move!

