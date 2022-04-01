ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City, NJ

600 Folds Heroin, Cocaine, $1400, 2 Handguns Seized In Fugitive's Atlantic City Arrest: Police

By Jon Craig
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HeAj3_0ewivWbE00
Rumiejah Norwood Photo Credit: Atlantic City police

Heroin, cocaine, cash and handguns were recovered during the arrest of a wanted fugitive, authorities said.

A 17-year-old juvenile also was arrested on drug charges.

Rumiejah Norwood, 28, of Atlantic City was charged with aggravated assault, dealing drugs and multiple weapons offenses including possession of a "ghost gun," Atlantic City police said.

Norwood was wanted in connection with a shooting in December 2021.

On Wednesday, March 30, members of the Atlantic City Police Department’s Special Investigations Section conducted a surveillance operation in the first block of South Georgia Avenue.

Detectives reportedly observed Norwood and another unidentified juvenile exit a rooming house and enter the rear seat of an occupied vehicle.

Detectives were aware that Norwood was wanted for weapons-related offenses stemming from the earlier shooting, they said. During that incident, it was revealed that Norwood pointed a firearm at another individual minutes before being shot.

Detectives converged on the vehicle and conducted a motor vehicle stop at the intersection of Georgia and Atlantic Avenues.

Norwood allegedly attempted to discard a handgun in the rear seat of the vehicle and was subsequently removed and placed in custody without incident, police said.

A search of Norwood revealed he was also in possession of a second handgun, handgun ammunition, and a large quantity of illegal narcotics. It was determined that the other male in the company of Norwood was a 17-years-old juvenile. The juvenile was also placed in custody after he was seen attempting to discard a small vial of suspected heroin.

Approximately 600 individual wax folds of suspected heroin were recovered along with suboxone packets and 12 grams of suspected cocaine. About $1,400 cash believed to be proceeds of illegal narcotics sales also was seized, police said.

The surveillance operation and arrests were led by Sergeant Richard Andrews, Detective Brian Hambrecht, and Detective Anthony Abrams of the Special Investigations Section.

Norwood was being held at the Atlantic County Justice Facility. The juvenile was released to a guardian pending a future court date.

Anyone with additional information about the original shooting incident is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department Violent Crimes Unit at 609-347-5766. Anyone with information regarding the illegal sales of narcotics is urged to contact the Special Investigations Section at 609-347-5588. Information can also be texted to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD. All texts are anonymous.

