First Final Four since Louisiana legalized sports betting

March Madness is among the biggest events for sports gamblers, and this is the first Final Four since Louisiana legalized sports gambling.

For anyone wanting to make a wager, sports gambling professional J.R. of WagerTalk.com said bettors need to cut out any emotion they might have for team. Don't bet just because you're a big fan.

"That's why Dallas Cowboys fans, New York Yankees fans, Pittsburgh Steelers fans, they get clobbered if they're betting their own team," J.R. told WWL's Tommy Tucker Friday morning.

J.R. says if you choose to gamble, treat it like any other expense: set a budget. And he says wagerers should never bet more than a percentage of that budget at a time.

"You should not be betting, even on the biggest game that you absolutely love, no more than ten percent," he said. "And most cases, we ask players to move less than five percent."