ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren, OH

Report: Warren police find gun after man ran from them

By Joe Gorman
WKBN
WKBN
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wXYYv_0ewiurpk00

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said a Hamilton Street NW man is being held without bond after he was arrested Tuesday evening on a gun charge.

William Duncan, 41, is expected to have a preliminary hearing Thursday after he was arraigned in municipal court on charges of carrying a concealed weapon and being a felon in possession of a firearm and a charge of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer after he was arrested about 8:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Employee reports unknown man pooped next to Warren business

Reports said Duncan was arrested after an officer tried to pull over a car he was driving that ran a stop sign at Idyllwild and Freemont avenues. Reports said Duncan stopped briefly before driving away.

As police looked for the car, an officer saw a similar car drive by him at a high rate of speed, pull into an Olive Street NW driveway and a man run away toward Elm Road to a nearby drive-through.

Police surrounded the drive-through and searched it and found Duncan there, reports said.

Police searched the car and found a .22-caliber pistol inside, reports said.

Also inside the car, reports said police found suspected drugs. Additional charges may be filed against a woman who was in the car pending test results on the suspected drugs.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 1

WKBN
WKBN

24K+

Followers

13K+

Posts

6M+

Views

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Hamilton, OH
Warren, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Warren, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
WFMJ.com

Cop spots dog being dragged on chain, Warren woman arrested

A veterinarian is treating a puppy who according to police, was dragged across a Warren street by a woman. An officer patrolling a neighborhood on the city’s Southeast Side on Friday reports that he spotted 23-year-old Chaquana Morgan dragging a pit bull puppy held by a chain across Grandview Street SE.
WARREN, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Drugs#After Man#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Law & Crime

‘I Tried To Get It Stopped’: Man Says He Reported Pregnant Fiancée to Police After She Stole Guns and Fled. She’s Now Charged with Murdering Her Sister.

The fiancé of a woman charged with the murder of her sister claims he alerted authorities multiple times that his wife had fled with stolen guns. Tony Miranda told local television station WJXT in Jacksonville, Fla., that he contacted Florida and New Jersey authorities to report that his fiancée, Angielly Dominguez, took off after stealing his car and five guns. He now says that a life could have been saved if law enforcement had stopped Dominguez and arrested her for theft.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
WKBN

WKBN

24K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy