Report: Warren police find gun after man ran from them

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said a Hamilton Street NW man is being held without bond after he was arrested Tuesday evening on a gun charge.

William Duncan, 41, is expected to have a preliminary hearing Thursday after he was arraigned in municipal court on charges of carrying a concealed weapon and being a felon in possession of a firearm and a charge of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer after he was arrested about 8:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Reports said Duncan was arrested after an officer tried to pull over a car he was driving that ran a stop sign at Idyllwild and Freemont avenues. Reports said Duncan stopped briefly before driving away.

As police looked for the car, an officer saw a similar car drive by him at a high rate of speed, pull into an Olive Street NW driveway and a man run away toward Elm Road to a nearby drive-through.

Police surrounded the drive-through and searched it and found Duncan there, reports said.

Police searched the car and found a .22-caliber pistol inside, reports said.

Also inside the car, reports said police found suspected drugs. Additional charges may be filed against a woman who was in the car pending test results on the suspected drugs.

