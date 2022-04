ANSTED, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice hosted an event this week at Hawks Nest State Park to announce that West Virginia is “once again blazing new trails in the tourism industry with an all-new Vacation Guide unlike any ever seen before, to unveil a new State Highway Map for 2022, and to ceremonially cut the ribbon on over $7 million in improvements to the park lodge and museum,” according to a news release from the governor’s office.

LIFESTYLE ・ 15 DAYS AGO