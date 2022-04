SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - This week, the Alzheimer’s Association released its 2022 Alzheimer’s Disease Facts and Figures report. The report provided statistics and information on Alzheimer’s prevalence, cost of care, and the impact on caregivers across the country and in the state of Iowa. The state of Iowa currently has a shortage of qualified individuals to care for patients with dementia.

