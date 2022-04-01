ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DPS says shuttle trackers down until fall, to be replaced by third-party application

By Matt Morey ~ Arrow Reporter
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe shuttle tracking service application will be down for the rest of the semester, assistant vice president of Information Technology (IT) Floyd Davenport said. He said the Department of Public Safety (DPS) is trying to replace it this summer with a new third-party application. Davenport said the in-house-developed shuttle...

