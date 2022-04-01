ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Landry Parish, LA

16-year-old indicted, faces adult murder charge for December 2021 shooting

By Scott Lewis
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZYj6y_0ewisE4100

A St. Landry Parish 16-year-old will be tried as an adult after being indicted by a grand jury for a shooting death on New Year's Eve in 2021, according to Sheriff Bobby Guidroz.

