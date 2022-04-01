ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebration of Schools: Hundreds gather in Joplin

By Stacie Strader
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RUR1i_0ewis4K000

JOPLIN, Mo. – Hundreds of area educators and school administrators come together to celebrate everything they do for our community.

The Southwest Center for Educational Excellence and area consortium school districts hosted the 23rd Annual Celebration of Schools today, March 31, 2022. It took place at the Joplin North Middle School.

The event featured the achievement of 41 area consortium school districts.

They handed out special awards including the Trailblazer award, Making Learning Come Alive awards and Teacher of the Year.

www.southwestcenter.org

