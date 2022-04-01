Former Gadsden Times Publisher Frank Helderman Jr. dies at 82

Frank Helderman Jr., former publisher of The Gadsden Times, died on Thursday in Atlanta, according to family members. He was 82.

A native of Spartanburg, South Carolina, Helderman moved to Gadsden in 1952 and entered seventh grade at Disque Junior High School after his father, Frank Helderman Sr., became publisher of The Times.

He was a 1957 graduate of Gadsden High School, where he served as drum major for four years. He also played basketball and was business manager of the school newspaper, The Magnavox, amid other activities.

Helderman graduated from the University of Alabama, needing only three years to complete a B.S. in business with a minor in journalism. He was a member of Sigma Chi fraternity and the Sigma Delta Chi honor society (now the Society of Professional Journalists).

He returned to Gadsden to work full-time at The Times (where he’d worked during the summers while he was in high school and college).

Helderman’s family owned several small newspaper properties in Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Tennessee and Virginia. A multi-engine and instrument-rated pilot, he piloted the company plane on site visits.

He was named The Times’ publisher in 1985, succeeding his father, following the newspaper’s purchase by the New York Times Co. He served in that role until 1994, when he took over as publisher of another NYT paper, the TimesDaily in Florence.

“Mr. Helderman was committed to his community, and to journalism and The Gadsden Times,” said Managing Editor Greg Bailey, a member of The Times’ staff during Helderman’s years as publisher. “He expected excellence from all aspects of the newspaper’s operations.”

During his time in Gadsden, Helderman was part of numerous civic and social organizations and served on a variety of boards, including Rotary, the Boys & Girls Club and the Gadsden Country Club. He also worked behind the scenes to acquire funding for various service organizations, and to promote a new bridge over the Coosa River to connect Rainbow City and Southside.

He served as president of BIGMEN —Business/Industry in Gadsden Means Entertainment Now — a group formed to promote entertainment and recreation activities, during its efforts to restore the Mort Glosser Amphitheatre.

Helderman received the Alabama Council of the Arts’ 1989 Governor’s Award for his efforts to promote the arts, and later served on the council.

He served two terms as president of the Alabama Press Association; was part of Leadership Alabama; and served on the board of the Alabama School for the Deaf and Blind. He was active in an effort to place a statue of Alabama native Helen Keller in the U.S. Capitol’s National Statuary Hall.

A founding member of the Episcopal Church of the Resurrection, Helderman chaired the building committee for the present church building.

Helderman is survived by his wife of 62 years, Jennie Miller Helderman (they met at a Saturday matinee at the Princess Theatre); son, Frank Helderman III; daughter, Catherine Helderman Markwalter; and three grandchildren.

Funeral arrangements are pending.