Amy Schumer shares her hilarious and adorable plans following Oscars drama: ‘Out of office’

Amy Schumer has disclosed what she's focusing on for the next month following her gig co-hosting the tumultuous 2022 Oscars.

After the infamous “slap heard ‘round the world” during the Oscars, Schumer tried to ease the tension at the live ceremony with the hilarious line, “I’ve been getting out of that Spider-Man costume. Did I miss anything?”

As genius as that comment was, tensions have still not simmered, as news comes daily about Will Smith’s attack on Chris Rock and its fallout within the Academy and the Hollywood acting community .

So now, the 40-year-old comedian is just taking a timeout altogether, if still in her funny fashion.

In an Instagram post, the “Life & Beth” star posted a cute picture of herself napping with arms wrapped around her two-year old son, Gene, kids books and a sippy cup strewn about.

The caption states simply, "Out of office reply for the next month. Thanks.”

It’s a sweet post, with more than a ring of truth. Earlier this week, Schumer admitted she was “still triggered” by Smith’s outbreak and the way it sullied the event’s usual celebratory vibe.

Despite the mega-watt controversy and its varying viewpoints , it hasn’t been completely lost that Schumer and her two co-hosts for the 94th Annual Academy Awards – Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall – did a solid job carrying the show through its historically strange conclusion.

Triggered or tired, Schumer has already popped up another Instagram post featuring all her upcoming comedy tour dates that go from early August through late November.

So keep sneaking in those naps Amy, you’re going to need them.

