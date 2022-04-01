ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amy Schumer shares her hilarious and adorable plans following Oscars drama: ‘Out of office’

By Eric Davidson
 1 day ago

Amy Schumer has disclosed what she's focusing on for the next month following her gig co-hosting the tumultuous 2022 Oscars.

After the infamous “slap heard ‘round the world” during the Oscars, Schumer tried to ease the tension at the live ceremony with the hilarious line, “I’ve been getting out of that Spider-Man costume. Did I miss anything?”

As genius as that comment was, tensions have still not simmered, as news comes daily about Will Smith’s attack on Chris Rock and its fallout within the Academy and the Hollywood acting community .

So now, the 40-year-old comedian is just taking a timeout altogether, if still in her funny fashion.

In an Instagram post, the “Life & Beth” star posted a cute picture of herself napping with arms wrapped around her two-year old son, Gene, kids books and a sippy cup strewn about.

The caption states simply, "Out of office reply for the next month. Thanks.”

It’s a sweet post, with more than a ring of truth. Earlier this week, Schumer admitted she was “still triggered” by Smith’s outbreak and the way it sullied the event’s usual celebratory vibe.

Despite the mega-watt controversy and its varying viewpoints , it hasn’t been completely lost that Schumer and her two co-hosts for the 94th Annual Academy Awards – Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall – did a solid job carrying the show through its historically strange conclusion.

Triggered or tired, Schumer has already popped up another Instagram post featuring all her upcoming comedy tour dates that go from early August through late November.

So keep sneaking in those naps Amy, you’re going to need them.

Person
Amy Schumer
Person
Regina Hall
Person
Will Smith
Person
Chris Rock
Person
Wanda Sykes
HollywoodLife

Will Smith Reunites With Ex-Wife Sheree Zampino After Oscars Win & Chris Rock Slap: Photo

On the same team! Will’s ex celebrated his Oscar success with him after a busy evening that included the ‘Slap Heard Around The World’. Got his back. Will Smith and ex Sheree Zampino reunited after his wild night at the Oscars on Sunday, Mar. 28. During the rollercoaster ceremony, he earned the top acting trophy after stepping onto the stage to slap presenter Chris Rock for he made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s alopecia.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Jada Pinkett Smith Declared ‘I Don’t Give Two Craps What People Feel About This Bald Head of Mine’ Before Oscars

Click here to read the full article. Jada Pinkett Smith doesn’t care what anyone has to say about her head. In a video posted to her TikTok account a few days before the Oscars, Pinkett Smith talked about her “hair regrets,” especially when having to shoot a magazine cover. She also addressed how she feels about people who may or may not have an opinion about “this bald head of mine.” “Being a Black woman and dealing with hair in Hollywood, especially in the era that I came up in, having your hair look as European as possible was always the thing,” she...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Will Smith’s Mom Reveals The Advice She Gave Him After Oscars Drama: ‘I’ve Never Seen Him Do That’

One day after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars, his 85-year-old mother, Carolyn, opened up about how surprised she was by the incident. Will Smith’s mom, Carolyn, 85, opened up to a local Philadelphia news station about her son slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars on March 27. “He is a very even, people person,” Carolyn admitted to ABC6. “That’s the first time I’ve ever seen him go off. The first time in his lifetime. It did [surprise me]. I’ve never seen him do that.”
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Whoopi Goldberg Gave Oscar Host Regina Hall Some A+ Advice About The Gig

In just three weeks, we’ll see the first Oscars hosts in three years in Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes. The trio of women are headlining the big award show, marking the first time each of them have emceed the ceremony. Ahead of the 94th Academy Awards, Regina Hall has shared that Whoopi Goldberg offered advice about how to put on a good show.
CELEBRITIES
