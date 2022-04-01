ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas A&M Star Quenton Jackson Says Goodbye to Aggieland

By Art Garcia
All Aggies
 1 day ago

After a sensational end to the 2021-22 season, Aggies star Quenton Jackson announced his exit from the program

Texas A&M star Quenton Jackson was perhaps not so arguably the team's most impactful player down the stretch of the 2021-22 season, helping to lead the team to the NIT Finals.

Now, after falling one point short to Xavier in a 72-71 loss on Thursday night, Jackson has announced his exit from the program, saying goodbye in a heartfelt Tweet .

12th Man, teammates, managers, coaches and my guy Buzz, from the bottom of my heart, Thank you!

My journey at A&M has come to an end. So many memories, so many stories. I hope I have provided you with as many memorable moments as I have been provided in these last three years. Thank you for embracing the kid from Cali. A season of rollercoaster rides. No matter the twists and turns, we held on and fought to the end. My "unfinished business is now complete and it is time for me to move on to the next phase of my life. I am forever grateful. Thanks, Ags and GigEm.

Gregory Fisher, USA Today

Jackson was unclear as to whether he will enter the NBA Draft or the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Jackson's value was evident all season after he was voted to the All-SEC second team by the league’s head coaches earlier this month.

Jackson led the Aggies in scoring at 14.8 points per game, despite starting just six times. He scored in double figures in 32 games, including the last 21 of the last 22. The Los Angeles native averaged 15.0 points and 3.5 rebounds in SEC play, and 16.0 points in the NIT Tournament.

The Aggies were 5-9 in conference when Jackson moved back into the starting lineup against Georgia on Feb. 22. He responded with 31 points, shooting a perfect 11-11 from the floor in the 91-77 win. It marked just the second time in program history for a player to make 10-or-more shots without a miss.

In the upset victory over No. 25 Alabama on March 2, Jackson scored a game-high 28 on 9-13 shooting and 9-9 from the free-throw line. Those were the most points by an Aggies player in a win over a ranked team since current NBA star Khris Middleton had 28 against No. 15 Missouri on Jan. 15, 2011.

Kim Klement, USA Today

Jackson was the first Texas A&M player to earn postseason SEC honors since Tyler Davis in 2018.

Jackson’s return to the starting five helped propel the Aggies to win 12 of the next 14 games, losing only the SEC Tournament title game and the NIT Championship game, and giving them 27 wins for the year -- their most since the 2015-16 season under Billy Kennedy.

#Texas A M#Nba Draft#Nit#Gigem#The Nba Draft#The Ncaa Transfer Portal#Sec
All Aggies

College Station, TX
The latest news on Texas A&M athletics

