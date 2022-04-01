Social Club: Memphians react to Grizzlies title, Foo Fighters cancellation

Welcome to this weekly roundup of what Memphians are saying and what’s being said about Memphis on social media, curated by digital desk reporter Jasmine McCraven.

LET’S GO!

After earning a victory against the San Antonio Spurs Wednesday night, the Memphis Grizzlies have much more to celebrate.

Beating the Spurs 112-111, the Grizz clinched the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference playoffs and earned their first Southwest Division title in franchise history.

Memphis fans bragged on Twitter, and some of them believe the Grizzlies have a real shot at winning the NBA championship.

Oscar Madness

The 94th Academy Awards ceremony was held Sunday, March 27. We won’t go into all of the details here, but during the show, now Oscar-winning actor Will Smith slapped host Chris Rock for making a joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

The moment shocked viewers and struck a chord in the media world, taking over every major news platform.

Choose901 , a talent retention campaign of the City Leadership organization, posted a thread of photos on Instagram that symbolize a few things Memphians are hit with on a regular basis. The post references “Memphis weather,” for instance, and the “right lane on Poplar.” One user commented that they feel “seen,” agreeing that they, too, are often caught off-guard by all of these things.

Memphians remember Taylor Hawkins

Earlier this week, it was announced that the Foo Fighters will no longer appear as headliners at the 2022 Beale Street Music Festival. The news came after the death of the band’s longtime drummer, Taylor Hawkins.

The band was expected to perform at the 44th edition of the festival, slated for Friday, April 29 through May 1 at the Fairgrounds in Liberty Park. The band was a Friday headliner.

Locals reacted on Twitter by posting memories of previous show experiences they had while watching the band perform in Memphis.