Georgia men's basketball has a new coach in Mike White who moved within the SEC after seven seasons at Florida.

Check here for updates on roster additions and subtractions, staff hires and other Bulldog basketball news.

April 2: Georgia's only recruit in its 2022 class announced he's planning to go elsewhere.

JT Elder, from PHH Prep in Tucson, Ariz., posted on his Instagram account, that he's reopening his recruitment, after Tom Crean was fired. Elder signed with Georgia in the early period and would get a release from the school before landing with another program..

"I want to thank Coach Crean and the rest of the staff for giving me the opportunity to play for them at the University of Georgia," his post said. "Due to recent changes within the program I have decided to reopen my recruitment."

The 6-foot-7 Elder is not rated on 247Sports and is a 2-star at verbalcommitts.com. He played this past season on the school's postgrad team.

April 1: Georgia has added the first player under White in Longwood transfer Justin Hill.

The 6-foot guard from Houston led Longwood in scoring at 14.2 points per game as a sophomore, was third in the Big South Conference in assists at 4.2 per game and free throw percentage at .797 and fifth in steals at 1.5 per game. He was second on Longwood at 4.2 rebounds per game.

As a freshman in 2020-2021, he averaged 11.0 points and 4.2 assists per game.

Hill finished third in Big South player of the year voting this past season. Hill led Longwood with 13 points in an 88-56 NCAA tournament first-round loss to Tennessee.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Georgia basketball program tracker: Player movement, staff changes and other news