ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenfield, WI

Anne's Acres, a new family-run garden center in Greenfield, will open the first week in May

By Bob Dohr, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o7wr4_0ewirSDA00

Greenfield's newest nursery and garden center is bursting with color and getting closer to opening its doors.

Anne's Acres, which will specialize in spring annuals, hanging baskets and fall mums, is preparing to open the first week of May.

The neighborhood greenhouse is run by the husband and wife team of Youssef and Anne Azmani of Greenfield, who spent years learning, saving and looking for the right location.

In July 2021, the Greenfield Plan Commission gave them the green light to locate their business at 8711 W. Forest Home Ave., and the city's common council followed suit.

Now plants are growing, flowers are blooming, and the couple is weeks away from welcoming customers.

"You go and you start your own business, and you plant it up, and you're like, please grow, you need to grow," said Youssef Azmani. "And as the days get longer, (with) more sunlight and they get warmer, you're like holy cow, the plants are actually growing and yeah, reality is here, it's actually happening."

The business has three greenhouses currently, with another planned to open later this year and a fifth beyond that.

Customers will be able to select from a variety of hanging baskets featuring geraniums, New Guinea impatiens and sunpatiens.

There will also be mixed combination baskets with petunias, calibrachoa and verbena, as well as straight calibrachoa baskets "with some neat colors in varieties and patterns," Azmani said.

Begonia lovers will have six or seven different types to choose from.

Also for sale will be 12-inch patio planters and 16-inch combination planters, featuring a mix of the above flowers and others.

A variety of vegetables also will be for sale, along with 5-inch bedding plants, including fuchsias, dahlias, celosia, begonias, petunias and verbena.

"If you can name it, we probably have it in our 5-inch program," he said.

Anne Azmani said they've been talking about the business for years, putting together their "dream plan," and it's been surreal to see it all come together.

"We tried many different avenues to make our dream a reality and were very close to giving up when we found this property," she said. "It’s taken a lot of sacrifice, and we’re both working harder than we ever have in our lives, but it’s different when you’re working for yourselves."

Greenfield Mayor Michael Neitzke said he's excited for the couple and their new business.

"Everyone at the city wants them to be successful in this new endeavor," Neitzke said. "I don’t think I’ve ever met nicer people."

Youssef had been splitting his time between his old job as grower and operations manager at a different business and Anne's Acres, but now is transitioning 100% to the new business.

Hours are planned to be 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekends.

Asked what products he expects to be the most popular, Youssef said probably the hanging baskets, but he won't know for sure until customers walk through the door.

They'll then adjust their offerings accordingly, he said.

"We're going to do that from Day 1, the first customer that comes through the door," he said. "What did you see, what did you like, what do you want more of — we're going to take the temperature of, take the gauge of what people want."

As they get closer to opening, Anne said the biggest question mark is just hoping customers show up.

"We’ve felt so much support from the community already, but again it’s just hard to believe until we see it all come together," she said. "We can make plans and organize in spreadsheets until we’re blue in the face, but ultimately the community will determine whether we’ll succeed."

For more information about Anne's Acres, visit annesacresgreenhouse.com or find Anne's Acres on Facebook or Instagram.

Contact Bob Dohr at 262-361-9140 or bob.dohr@jrn.com. Follow him on Twitter at @BobDohr1.

Comments / 1

If you enjoy reading articles from
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

2K+

Followers

3K+

Posts

590K+

Views

Follow Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
WSAW

Why snow fleas in your yard are a good sign

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - If you’ve noticed little black specks in snowbanks lately, you might have seen snow fleas. They’re a specific type of Springtail and unlike many other bugs, they’re able to survive in the cold winter temperatures. “The reason they got the name snow fleas...
WAUSAU, WI
Gardening Soul

10 Plants That Bloom All Summer Long

What’s more rewarding than a garden filled with beautiful flowers? How about one that isn't yours! Summer is the perfect time to invest in some new plants and fill your yard or patio.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Business
City
Greenfield, WI
BobVila

Pruning Tomato Plants: 6 Mistakes Most First-Time Growers Make

Tomatoes are America’s favorite garden “vegetable” to grow. Botanically a fruit, the tomato was classified as a vegetable by the U.S. tariff law of 1887 because it’s served with dinner, not as dessert. Today, there are more than 10,000 varieties in many shapes, sizes, and colors....
GARDENING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Guinea
Voice of America

Help with Buying Young Garden Plants in the Spring

Many gardeners do not begin to grow their plants from seeds. Instead, they buy young plants, also called seedling or “starts.” These are plants that are grown in a nursery: a place where plants are grown and sold. Many gardeners buy seedlings in containers for their gardens. Most...
GARDENING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Facebook
thespruce.com

7 Upcoming Garden Trends Blooming This Spring and Summer

These will be all the rage this coming season, Bloomscape's gardening expert Lindsay Pangborn notes. "As people become more confident in their gardening skills, they are more willing to make the investment in a large statement plant," she comments. "As a bonus—these plants are typically easier to care for since they're well-established and their larger pot is more forgiving of an inconsistent watering routine." Bring on those tall orange trees!
GARDENING
BobVila

What Is Guerrilla Gardening and Is it Legal?

Both urban and suburban areas are filled with unused lots and neglected plots of land. Some plant lovers looking to add greenery to these areas have opted to take matters into their own hands. Guerrilla gardening is the practice of planting flowers or edible plants in neglected private or public spaces. It’s a sort of horticultural graffiti that can serve as a form of protest, though it also simply serves the purpose of cultivating life in places that have been abandoned.
GARDENING
Mount Airy News

Birds, buds, and blooms announce: Spring is here

Spring is now past its first week whether it feels like it or not. All cool weather vegetables such as lettuce, cabbage, radish, broccoli, spring onion sets, Irish potatoes and greens will be untouched by cool days and nights of March. We will probably have plenty of cold days and nights through March and even through part of April, but not much danger of the soil freezing even though there could be some snow.
ANIMALS
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
590K+
Views
ABOUT

Milwaukee and Wisconsin news, sports, business, opinion, entertainment, lifestyle and investigative reporting from the Journal Sentinel and JSOnline.com.

 http://jsonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy