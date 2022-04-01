ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagles Contempt With Running It Back In 2022?

By Tyler Strasser
 1 day ago
During the NFL’s annual spring meetings in West Palm Beach this week, we’ve been able to hear directly from the Eagles’ brass including Jeffrey Lurie, Nick Sirianni, and Howie Roseman on the upcoming season and what the franchises’ plans are. The major theme seems to be that running it back is...

