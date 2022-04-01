Eagles Contempt With Running It Back In 2022?

On Thursday Daniel Jeremiah sat down with NBC Philadelphia’s John Clark and they had a discussion about the upcoming draft. About halfway through the interview, John Clark asked Daniel Jeremiah what players he would lock in for the Eagles picks at 15,16, and 19. Jeremiah explained that it’s nearly impossible to lock in players to teams since the draft can be so random, but he did say its going to be a “lock” that the Birds take an edge rusher and a play maker on offense. He went on to explain that the Eagles are all in on Jalen Hurts, and that a first round QB is out of the question. He also explained that he’s been around the Eagles for many years, and that he believes they need a linebacker, but he doesn’t see them taking one in round 1.

NFL ・ 15 HOURS AGO