Syracuse, NY

Mayor Walsh appoints the first director to reduce gun violence

By Katelynn Ulrich
spectrumlocalnews.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSyracuse Mayor Ben Walsh announced the appointment of Lateef Johnson-Kinsey as the city's first director of the Mayor’s Office to Reduce Gun Violence. Johnson-Kinsey is a pastor and school administrator with 15 years of experience in violence intervention, corrections and youth counseling. In this new role, Johnson-Kinsey will focus on synchronizing...

CBS Pittsburgh

Mayor Ed Gainey Calls Community Meeting In Homewood To Stem Gun Violence

By: Andy Sheehan and Jessica Guay/KDKA-TV News PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey was in Homewood Tuesday night after calling a community meeting to address the rise in gun violence which has taken the lives of younger and younger victims. Hundreds of people who want to be a part of the solution showed up to the mayor’s community meeting. Mayor Gainey is asking everyone to help end violence in their communities. “I’m not talking about everyone got to like each other, I understand that, but we got to come together because our children are dying. They are inherent of a cycle of...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Philly

Temple University Leaders Convene With Police, Mayor To Develop Strategies To Combat Gun Violence Near Campus

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Months after a Temple University student was shot and killed during a robbery, plus other incidents of gun violence near campus and parents raising the alarm about safety, the college is making some changes to help calm the community. The university released its list on Wednesday night. Temple University leaders met with Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw and Mayor Jim Kenney on Wednesday. They came up with new strategies to tackle gun violence and keep the students safe. “It’s nice and securing to know that this is one of the administration’s top priorities,” one student said. Curbing violence in and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHEC TV-10

Lt. Gov. in Rochester for a roundtable discussion on gun violence

ROCHESTER N.Y. — New York State’s second in command, Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin, will be in Rochester today for a roundtable discussion on gun violence. The meeting is for members of the community and neighbors who have been impacted by gun violence. Benjamin will be at the Boys...
ROCHESTER, NY
Syracuse, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Syracuse, NY
City
Philadelphia, NY
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey Prepared To Tackle Gun Violence Issue Head On

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Gun violence, especially among our young, is a national epidemic come home. Last year, gun violence took the lives of 28 teenagers in Allegheny County, and Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey says he take the issue head on. (Photo Credit: KDKA) “It’s picking up whether it’s Pittsburgh, Cleveland, wherever you look at, you’re hearing about it,” Gainey said. “We’ve got to do something. Not just the government, everybody, this is our city.” Pittsburgh is a city especially hard hit by shootings and homicides involving younger and younger victims. Gainey calls the violence a public health crisis and says the entire community must...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Central Illinois Proud

Bloomington councilwoman calling for commission to address gun violence

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Bloomington councilwoman is pushing for a gun violence commission to get some answers to the recent uptick in violence. There have been five deaths caused by gunfire in less than three months, said Mollie Ward, Ward 7 Alderwoman at Bloomington City Council. “To me,...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
CBS New York

Mayor Eric Adams discusses gun violence with Chicago's mayor

NEW YORK -- Mayor Eric Adams joined Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Friday to talk about solutions to gun violence.Both mayors say they want to focus on prevention and intervention, investing in resources and programs to prevent children from turning to gangs, as well as stopping the flow of guns into these cities.They're asking the federal government to better fund the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, and zero in on how we deal with ghost guns.Adams says he plans to hold similar meetings with mayors across the country."We're pro-public safety and justice. This is not touchy-feely and saying let's ignore the crime that we're facing. No. We're saying the way you deal with crime is to prevent crime while you're dealing with what's taking place right now. It's an entirely new way of thinking about public safety," Adams said.The latest crime stats show shootings citywide are up 10% compared to this time last year and up 58% compared to two years ago.
CHICAGO, IL
WTVQ

‘BUILD’ group demands more action from Mayor Linda Gorton on reducing violence

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Gathering together for one reason, to end violence in Lexington. Coming together Tuesday evening outside the Lexington Government Center. The group ‘BUILD’ claims Mayor Linda Gorton has refused to implement the Gun Violence Intervention or GVI program recommended to her by the organization the National Network for Safe Community back in 2019.
LEXINGTON, KY
The Independent

$14M jury award for protesters could resonate around US

EDITED BY CMUMPHREY. TO MOVE OVERNIGHT TODAY, THURSDAY, MARCH 31. CODZ101-105 ON HOLD.A federal jury’s $14 million award to Denver protesters hit with pepper balls and a bag filled with lead during 2020 demonstrations over the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis could resonate nationwide as courts weigh more than two dozen similar lawsuits. The jury found police used excessive force against protesters, violating their constitutional rights, and ordered the city of Denver to pay 12 who sued. Nationwide, there are at least 29 pending lawsuits challenging law enforcement use of force during the 2020 protests, according to...
WKYT 27

Violence in Lexington becoming key issue in mayoral race

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - With just two months until the Kentucky primary, the Lexington mayoral race is starting to heat up. Gun violence and crime are becoming a key talking point. All three candidates say it’s a priority of theirs. On Friday, the NAACP released a statement about their...
LEXINGTON, KY
News 4 Buffalo

Youth symposium held at McKinley to discuss gun violence

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Gun violence was the topic of conversation Saturday at McKinley High School in Buffalo. The Sigma Gamma Rho sorority held its youth symposium at McKinley, which has been recovering from a shooting and stabbing outside the school over a month ago. The discussion focused on what’s contributing to gun violence and […]
BUFFALO, NY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
thetrace.org

How Can Public Health Systems Help Reduce Gun Violence?

Calling health care systems to play a key role in gun violence reduction. In 2019, New York’s largest health care provider, Northwell Health, launched a Center for Gun Violence Prevention that advocates for a public health strategy to combat gun violence and researches hospital-based violence intervention. That work includes a pilot program launched in 2020 to ask ER patients about gun access and identify those at a heightened risk of firearm injury in order to connect them with intervention specialists. In an op-ed for Scientific American, Northwell CEO Michael Dowling and Dr. Chethan Sathya, the center’s director, share insights from that study as they make the case for why more health care systems must get involved in hospital-based intervention. “Providers in our health system talk to patients who come into three of our hospitals about how to avoid gun injuries — the same way we talk to them about sugar intake, exercise, or motor vehicle safety,” they write. “We now talk to patients who have access to firearms about safe storage, provide them with gun locks and connect those at risk of gun violence with appropriate intervention services — like peer mentors, mental health support, job training programs, and more.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
indyweeknc

Durham Mayor Working with Gang Members to Reduce Violence

Durham Black liberation minister Paul Scott has often been the city’s Socratic gadfly that calls attention to grassroots issues with a biting commentary that pierces the skin of an elephantine local government. Last month, the slim, bespectacled minister posted a YouTube video accusing Elaine O’Neal, the city’s first Black...
DURHAM, NC
indyweeknc

What's the Answer to Durham's Gun Violence?

“In Durham, for a quarter, somebody’s going to kill somebody,” Maimouna Barrett says. Barrett came to Durham from France in 1997 and has been living for the past five months in the section of the city the police department refers to as Beat 223. When reporting instances of crime, Durham police divides the city into five divisions and these divisions into smaller sections called beats.
DURHAM, NC

