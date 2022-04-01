Arkansas gas prices continue steady decline amid a shifting market

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Gas prices across the country continue a steady fall, which is causing some relief at the pump for Arkansans.

According to the latest data from AAA’s Gas Price Monitor, a regular gallon of unleaded gas currently averages $3.799 in the Natural State after clinging near the $3.82 mark over the past week.

For drivers in central Arkansas, prices are hovering just near the state average in Little Rock and Hot Springs at $3.78 per gallon. However, those in Pine Bluff are paying slightly more than the state average, with a price of $3.81 per gallon.

Gas prices in the southern part of the Natural State are still the most expensive, with Lafayette County having the state’s most expensive at $4.06 per gallon. Greene County has consistently been the cheapest county for gas in Arkansas, with its average prices at $3.64 per gallon.

The cost of gas has also been slowly lowering across the country, with the national average currently sitting at $4.21 per gallon, down .028 cents from the average a week ago.

Even in California, the state with the most expensive gas prices, the average is $5.88, down .02 cents from a week ago. Drivers in Missouri are currently paying the lowest price per gallon at an average of $3.76.

