Best parks for the whole family in the Houston Bay Area

When I moved from Austin to Clear Lake in 2015, I was sad to leave behind all of the beautiful green spaces that the Texas Hill Country has to offer. It wasn’t until I started to explore my new city that I found Houston has plenty to offer in that area as well. From Buffalo Bayou and Levy Park to Discovery Green and Hermann Park, there is no shortage of Hike & Bike Trails, scenery, and places to set up a picnic and enjoy the outdoors.

I especially love Clear Lake and the Houston Bay Area. It’s close to the city but somehow still feels so removed, with its sprawling green spaces and proximity to so many beautiful bodies of water. Whether you’re new to the Houston Bay Area, or just looking for somewhere new to explore with your family, here are 5 of my favorite parks! {Bonus: They’re all toddler friendly – most of them even have their own dedicated toddler playground!}

David Braun Park at Lake Nassau

18900 Upper Bay Road, Nassau Bay, TX

David Braun Park is located on the water, adjacent to Lake Nassau. It’s the perfect spot for fishing on Lake Nassau and Clear Creek. (City of Nassau Bay)

Like many parks in the Houston Bay Area, David Braun Park is located on the water, adjacent to Lake Nassau. It’s the perfect spot for fishing on Lake Nassau and Clear Creek! It boasts baseball fields, tennis courts, a walking trail along the water and even an enclosed dog park. My favorite amenities, however, are the covered basketball courts and, of course, the playground!

The playground is situated on mulch and has both a big kid playground that is enclosed enough for little kids to play safely, as well as its own dedicated toddler playground. The covered basketball courts are perfect for push or ride-on toys, or shooting hoops. They have both standard-sized basketball hoops, and lower ones for the littles to practice their dunks!

BONUS: David Braun Park also features a boardwalk over Lake Nassau where you can go for a stroll and view all kinds of aquatic life, from ducks and geese to turtles and fish!

Stevenson Park

1100 S Friendswood Drive, Friendswood, TX

Stevenson Park, located in Friendswood, is another park that truly has everything! From a pool, tennis and sand volleyball courts, to a walking/jogging trail, basketball courts, playgrounds and a splash pad, there is something for everyone!

The playground at Stevenson Park is expansive, with both a big kid and toddler playground. It’s surfaced with poured rubber so it doesn’t get muddy after a big rain and offers plenty of shade by way of big, beautiful trees.

Stevenson Park also offers reserved pavilions right between the park and splash pad, where you will often find families celebrating birthdays and other party events.

BONUS: The Friendswood Fairytrail at Stevenson Park is not to be missed! Described on their website as the “ultimate nature-based educational activity,” you can download a map of the trail and go on a “whimsical treasure hunt,” checking off all 15 fairies as you find them.

Bay Area Park

7500 Bay Area Blvd, Pasadena, TX

A 64.3-acre park overlooking Armand Bayou, Bay Area Park boasts tall shade trees, a duck pond, walking trails, and an oasis garden, as well as baseball fields, tennis courts, an enclosed dog park, two playgrounds, and a newly opened splash pad!

This is maybe my favorite of the playgrounds on the list. Bay Area Park has two massive playground structures, one for big kids and one for toddlers. Unlike a lot of other toddler playgrounds, however, this one has just as many climbing structures, slides and swings as the big kid playground!

All of its playground structures are situated on poured rubber, so it stays relatively mud-free even after heavy rains – an important consideration for outdoor activities in Houston!

BONUS: A newly installed zip line is by far the most popular attraction at this expansive playground structure and, best of all, it’s accessible for all abilities!

Clear Lake Park

5001 NASA Parkway, Seabrook, TX

Clear Lake Park, located on both the North and South sides of NASA Parkway, offers the most of all the parks on this list in terms of playgrounds: three separate playground structures, each with its own big and toddler areas, as well as a splash pad, boat launch, two fishing piers, walking trail, and sports fields.

The north side of Clear Lake Park also hosts many fun events throughout the year, including Clear Lake Greek Festival and Fit4Mom’s weekly Stroller Barre class.

PRO TIP: Bring sunscreen and a hat because while Clear Lake Park is huge and full of fun, it doesn’t offer much in the way of shade and gets hot in the summer months.

Brummerhop Park

2520 Repsdorph, Seabrook, TX

Brummerhop Park is a small park loaded with shade trees, a playground perfect for all ages, horseshoe pits, volleyball courts, exercise equipment, basketball courts, and a plethora of picnic areas. (City of Seabrook)

This one feels like the Houston Bay Area’s best-kept secret, and I am excited to share it with you! Brummerhop Park is a small park loaded with shade trees, a playground perfect for all ages, horseshoe pits, volleyball courts, exercise equipment, basketball courts, and a plethora of picnic areas.

Brummerhop Park is a great break from many of the other parks in the area that are often very crowded at peak times {weekends and afternoon/evenings}. Enjoy the playground, have a picnic and take a stroll along the shaded, mile-long nature trail. The perfect escape when you want a more quiet and secluded outing.

BONUS: Brummerhop Park is adjacent to Monroe Field splash pad, one of my favorite splash pads in the area due to its ample seating and shade options. Visit April – September and make a whole day of it!

The article is republished with approval from Houston Moms.

