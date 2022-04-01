ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland Reporter-Telegram

Finding your favorite Master Gardener information is an internet search away

By Debbie Roland and Emmy Ulmschneider
Midland Reporter-Telegram
Midland Reporter-Telegram
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rLOJe_0ewipLCt00
Computer

The amount of information available to us now is amazing. You can type in anything in your browser and get thousands of hits. Five years ago, I finally donated my encyclopedias, but I kept the two-volume dictionary. Mainly because I have a lamp sitting on them for decoration purposes.

Surprisingly my granddaughter asked me if I had the encyclopedias that went with them stating “I wish you still had them. I love to read those things.” Knowledge is fun and gives you the power to do the things you are passionate about.

But sometimes it is hard to find information that directly relates to our region and gardening challenges. So, for the best local information available, checkout the Permian Basin Master Gardener website. If you haven’t visited our website recently, https://www.westtexasgardening.org/ , you should. In the last two years it has been updated and revamped. It contains information on upcoming classes, plant lists and gardening information relating to West Texas.

Did you know that you can access Permian Basin Master Gardeners videos on YouTube? We have begun uploading teaching videos by our members, AgriLife agents and guest speakers. Texas A&M uploads on YouTube to MyExtension210, which includes short and long videos on everything from growing grapes to making compost.

On the Permian Basin Master Gardener website, you can find the locally produced videos from the home page. Scroll down until you see the You Tube link and click on it. For more information on a range of topics from plants to tools to techniques to gardening thoughts, checkout the PBMG blog. The blog also contains copies of our published newspaper articles.

So, if you are looking for inspiration, are new to the area or just want to spend an hour immersed in gardening know how, check out the Permian Basin Master Gardener digital resources.

***

Permian Basin Master Gardener Plant Sale, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 9, Ector County Coliseum, Building A. Come early; the plants sell out.

***

If you have questions, please call the AgriLife office in Odessa at 432-498-4071 or in Midland at 432-686-4700 for more gardening information. Additional information is available at https://aggie-horticulture.tamu.edu and westtexasgardening.org.

Comments / 0

Related
Brainerd Dispatch

Ask the Master Gardener: Easter lilies, peonies, and more

What could I get instead of an Easter Lily that would be blooming for Easter, but I could plant out in my flower garden to bloom year after year?. Easter lilies are not hardy in Minnesota, so they will most likely not come back if planted in your garden. They are hardy to Zone 5. Often you will find Asiatic and Oriental lilies that have been forced to bloom for Easter. These would make a great alternative for an Easter lily so you can plant them in your garden. Asiatic lilies are the hardiest and easiest to grow for Zone 3 gardens. Oriental lilies are hardy to Zone 4 – some cultivars may survive (especially if mulched) and some won’t. I have planted many Oriental lilies in the spring and enjoyed them for one season. However, two Oriental lilies have been coming back for years – Casa Blanca and Star Gazer.
GARDENING
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Master Gardener: Growing the lucky shamrock

March 17 is Saint Patrick’s Day. We Americans traditionally celebrate with two symbols of this special day with the wearing of the color green and enjoying the beauty of the “lucky clover” Shamrock or Oxalis plant. “Shamrock” is the common name for three different kinds of three-leaf clovers native to Ireland. The Shamrock was chosen Ireland’s favorite emblem because of a popular legend that St. Patrick had used it to illustrate the doctrine of the Holy Trinity.
GARDENING
Odessa American

MASTER GARDENERS: Always be on the lookout for helpful gardening advice

It started with two packets of seed and a chicken. Okay six chickens. I was born and raised in Midland and always had a fascination with people who lived on farms. After life’s twists and turns, I have ended up in a small community on five acres. My interest gravitates more toward homesteading than just having a yard. When I bought six chicks and then planted a garden, my friends and family thought I was nuts. But my husband said “you can have anything but a horse.” In hindsight, I am sure he regrets that.
MIDLAND, TX
Midland Reporter-Telegram

Watch: TPWD video shows 'rare' mule deer in West Texas

A recent Texas Parks and Wildlife (TPWD) Facebook post shows what the department described as a "one-in-a-million anomaly" as the footage captures a black-haired mule deer fawn. The video, posted on the TPWD Trans-Pecos Wildlife District Facebook page, shows the mule deer fawn running along the side of a mountain....
WEST, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Gardening#West Texas#Youtube#Permian#Texas A M
Tulsa World

Master Gardener: Pollinator gardens beautiful and purposeful

I’ve heard a lot of talk recently about “pollinator gardens.” What’s the difference between a pollinator garden and a regular garden? — D.T. Pollinator gardens can be just as beautiful as any standard garden, but they have an additional purpose: Plants in pollinator gardens are selected not only for their beauty but also for how they attract and support pollinating insects. Here’s why that matters.
TULSA, OK
The Daily News Online

Master Gardener: Deciding when your houseplant needs re-potting

Now is a good time to take a look at your houseplants and see which ones need re-potting. It’s too early to be out in the garden so take care of those inside gardening chores. During the winter growth in houseplants slows as less light is available and temperatures...
BATAVIA, NY
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Master Gardener: Time to get busy

I was driving south on 155, just shy of the “Blue Store”, when I saw them, American Gothic figures working in the fields. An old beat up tractor was dragging two people on a rusty piece of equipment. It was New Year’s Eve, unseasonably warm with rain forecast for the next day. It could only mean one thing — it was onion planting time in Noonday. Home of some of the sweetest onions in the world.
GARDENING
HGTV

Make a Mini Blooming Garden Table to Showcase Your Favorite Succulents

Bringing a bit of the outside in is a great way to liven up your living space. Making a mini blooming table is extremely popular right and a super fun way to cultivate a garden that is up close and personal. Traditional booming tables are large and can feel overwhelming to create. Make a tabletop version for a similar vibe on a smaller scale.
HOME & GARDEN
Midland Reporter-Telegram

Decluttering for Dummies: How To Sort and Organize Loose Papers in Your Home

Are you sick of living among an endless jumble of loose papers? You're not alone. Plenty of people share the type of dismay you feel when you see stacks of paper bills, store receipts, and discarded junk mail strewed about your home. You know that irritating collection of paperwork shouldn't be occupying precious real estate on your home's otherwise usable surfaces like your dining table and countertops, but curbing the clutter can be tough.
HOME & GARDEN
Midland Reporter-Telegram

Northwest Midland home on the market for $1.25 million

5709 Longhorn Lane is on the market for 1,250,000. (KPJ Real Estate Team) A 4,199 square-foot Midland home located at 5709 Longhorn Lane is on the market for $1.25 million. The custom build has four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The master suite includes a soaking tub and heated floors for those colder Texas days. It also features an office space and separate game and theater rooms.
MIDLAND, TX
KTVZ

C. Oregon OSU Master Gardeners present Spring Gardening Seminar online

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Central Oregon Chapter of OSU Master Gardeners™, in cooperation with the Oregon State University Extension Service, will again present the annual Spring Gardening Seminar online only, as they did last year. For class listings and registration information, go to https://www.gocomga.com/2022-spring-seminar. Dates: Saturdays, April 2,...
OREGON STATE
Midland Reporter-Telegram

Can you wear boots in spring? Top style questions people are searching online

With spring in full swing, people are mixing up their wardrobes for the warmer weather, ditching their winter coats for lighter seasonal attire. Based on a recent roundup of Google Trends search data, the change of seasons seems to have some people questioning their fashion choices. Earlier this week, Google Trends posted a tweet highlighting the top searches from the last week related to questions people posed online via search about their springtime fashion choices.
APPAREL
Stamford Advocate

RS Recommends: Having Trouble Finding Work? It Might Be Your Job Search Engine

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. We’ve mostly moved beyond circling “help wanted” ads in the daily paper, and looking for job openings has (theoretically) never been easier, with access to search sites filled with millions of listings online. But with so many resources at the touch of button, what’s the most effective way to sift through all these opportunities?
JOBS
Midland Reporter-Telegram

Midland Reporter-Telegram

Midland, TX
742
Followers
597
Post
121K+
Views
ABOUT

MRT covers news, entertainment, and business content --with a special emphasis on oil and energy.

 https://www.mrt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy