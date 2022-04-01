Finding your favorite Master Gardener information is an internet search away

Computer

The amount of information available to us now is amazing. You can type in anything in your browser and get thousands of hits. Five years ago, I finally donated my encyclopedias, but I kept the two-volume dictionary. Mainly because I have a lamp sitting on them for decoration purposes.

Surprisingly my granddaughter asked me if I had the encyclopedias that went with them stating “I wish you still had them. I love to read those things.” Knowledge is fun and gives you the power to do the things you are passionate about.

But sometimes it is hard to find information that directly relates to our region and gardening challenges. So, for the best local information available, checkout the Permian Basin Master Gardener website. If you haven’t visited our website recently, https://www.westtexasgardening.org/ , you should. In the last two years it has been updated and revamped. It contains information on upcoming classes, plant lists and gardening information relating to West Texas.

Did you know that you can access Permian Basin Master Gardeners videos on YouTube? We have begun uploading teaching videos by our members, AgriLife agents and guest speakers. Texas A&M uploads on YouTube to MyExtension210, which includes short and long videos on everything from growing grapes to making compost.

On the Permian Basin Master Gardener website, you can find the locally produced videos from the home page. Scroll down until you see the You Tube link and click on it. For more information on a range of topics from plants to tools to techniques to gardening thoughts, checkout the PBMG blog. The blog also contains copies of our published newspaper articles.

So, if you are looking for inspiration, are new to the area or just want to spend an hour immersed in gardening know how, check out the Permian Basin Master Gardener digital resources.

Permian Basin Master Gardener Plant Sale, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 9, Ector County Coliseum, Building A. Come early; the plants sell out.

If you have questions, please call the AgriLife office in Odessa at 432-498-4071 or in Midland at 432-686-4700 for more gardening information. Additional information is available at https://aggie-horticulture.tamu.edu and westtexasgardening.org.