Fayetteville, AR

Fans get chance to play Topgolf inside the home of the Razorbacks

By E. Wayne
 2 days ago

Maybe you can’t throw a football over those mountains like Uncle Rico, but knocking a golf ball onto the grass at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium is a good second choice.

Arkansas football fans will have an opportunity to do just that in May when the Topgolf Live Stadium Tour hits Fayetteville .

The event, which runs May 5-8, will give fans an opportunity to play the game from the confines of the home of the Hogs. Adult tickets are $75 and student tickets are $45. As many as six players can reserve a single bay.

DWRRS is one of four – right now – college football stadiums scheduled to host the tour. Ole Miss, Auburn and Penn State will also get an opportunity. The pop-up event allows golfers, regardless of skill level, to try their mettle at hitting targets on the stadium grass from 60 and 140 yards off the tee.

Those seeking a deeper Hogs experience can purchase Razorback Experience tickets for $180 per player. Those tickets include a football locker room tour.

