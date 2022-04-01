Columbus Highway (St. Road 11) road work begins Tuesday, April 5, 2022

DEMING – The New Mexico Department of Transportation (NMDOT) District One will begin Fog Sealing NM 11 (Columbus Hwy.) from milepost 34 (Florida St.) to 5 (Transfer St. rd.) just north of Columbus.

Fog sealing is a single application of emulsified asphalt to an existing asphalt surface. This type of maintenance treatment can be a valuable aid to renew weathered (oxidized) asphalt surfaces and improve the surface appearance, seal minor cracks, surface voids, and inhibit unraveling. Most importantly, fog sealing helps preserve the underlying pavement structure allowing the roadway to last for many years to come.

On Tuesday, Apr. 5, 2022, drivers can expect NM 11 (Columbus Hwy) to be CLOSED from the intersection of Florida St. to the intersection of Pear St. Traffic will be detoured onto alternate routes. Closure will not be put in place until after 8:30 a.m. to allow for school busses.

Starting Wednesday, Apr. 6, 2022, lane closures will be alternating in either the northbound or southbound lanes. A flagging operation will be in place. Use caution for workers and equipment in the area. No center stripe and speed limits will be reduced. Working hours are Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The New Mexico Department of Transportation is committed to the safety of the traveling public and appreciates your cooperation during this work. For the latest road information visit: The New Mexico Department of Transportation at www.nmroads.com or call 511.