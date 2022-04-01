ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Titusville, FL

DeSantis signs bill offering incentives to help recruit law enforcement officers

By Dave Berman, Florida Today
 1 day ago

Gov. Ron DeSantis made a stop in Titusville to sign legislation that provides incentives to recruit and retain law enforcement officers .

Among other things, the legislation — House Bill 3 — provides signing bonuses of up to $5,000 for recruits who are new to the law enforcement profession or are moving to Florida from a law enforcement agency in another state.

"This is big. This is meaningful," DeSantis said during his news conference and signing ceremony Friday at a Brevard County Sheriff's Office complex in Titusville. "It's the right thing to do strategically for our state. We are a law-and-order state, and we support the folks who wear the uniform. The law enforcement profession is a noble calling, and we want to support you if you make that decision to go, and protect and serve. Today's bill-signing is really monumental."

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody said the measure "will go a long way" to help attract "the best and the brightest" for filling law enforcement openings in the state.

On other issues:

So-called "Don't Say Gay" legislation: DeSantis continued his attack on The Walt Disney Co. for its opposition to Parental Rights in Education legislation DeSantis signed into law.

Critics have called it the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, and fear it will chill conversations about sexual orientation and gender identity beyond the actual purpose of the law, and will potentially harm the mental health of LGBTQ students.

DeSantis said he would support any Florida Legislature efforts to take away special privileges Disney has in Florida that other companies do not have, as well as doing away with Disney's Reedy Creek special district encompassing the company's Walt Disney World complex.

DeSantis said Disney in the past has been put "on a pedestal and treated differently, not only than other business, but even from other theme parks. My view is we should just treat everybody equally. We shouldn't let one company have their own set of rules, compared to everybody else. It's really going to be up to the Legislature to reevaluate."

DeSantis responds to Disney: Don't say gay, don't say Disney

More: Fetterhoff, Barnaby join GOP lawmakers returning contributions to Disney over 'gay' bill

Election ruling: DeSantis and Moody said the state would appeal a judge's ruling striking down much of a Florida election law that was approved last year that includes restrictions on election drop boxes, among other things.

It's a "100% guarantee we will appeal," Moody said.

DeSantis termed the ruling "absurd," and predicted it would be reversed on appeal.

'Attacked the voting rights': Federal judge strikes down portions of Florida's new election law, saying it would suppress Black voters

Among the provisions of the bill DeSantis signed on law enforcement officer incentives, it:

  • Covers costs, up to $1,000, of any necessary equivalent training programs for officers to relocate in Florida, including for the state officer exam certification program.
  • Establishes the Law Enforcement Academy Scholarship Program to cover the cost of enrollment for those looking to become police officers.
  • Makes children of law enforcement officers eligible for the Family Empowerment Scholarship Program.
  • Includes adoption benefits for officers of $10,000 per child adopted within the child welfare system and $25,000 per child with special needs.

"It's a game-changer for law enforcement in the state of Florida," said Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey, who joined DeSantis at the news conference.

Also there were several state legislators, sheriffs from other counties, about 20 BCSO members, and the BCSO bloodhound and mascot Junny. State legislators representing Brevard who were at the event included Senate Majority Leader Debbie Mayfield, Sen. Tom Wright, and Reps. Thad Altman and Tyler Sirois.

Ivey said the incentives will help fill the 38 vacant positions on the BCSO road patrol staff. In all, counting corrections officers, BCSO has about 80 vacancies.

The state has created a special website to aid in its law enforcement recruitment efforts — BeAFloridaHero.com. The website has links to state, county and municipal law enforcement agencies in Florida, and their job opportunities.

Dave Berman is business editor at FLORIDA TODAY . Contact Berman at dberman@floridatoday.com . Twitter: @bydaveberman .

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: DeSantis signs bill offering incentives to help recruit law enforcement officers

