Burlington, NC

Burlington Cummings High School Band to Perform in Two Events Within the Coming Week

By Jordan Massey, Times-News
 1 day ago
In this coming week, the Cummings High School band is set to perform in two exciting events. The first event that the band will perform in is Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parade, and later will be hosting a Battle of the Bands event in Cummings’ gymnasium the following week.

Cummings High School’s pep band also represented Boston College last month at the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) Women’s Basketball Tournament, which took place in the Greensboro Coliseum. Before this event, the Cummings Cavaliers’ band performed at the 2020 ACC Men’s Tournament that was also in Greensboro. However, that event was shortened due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It was an amazing opportunity for the students to get to play in the Greensboro Coliseum,” said Gregory Milton, the Director of the Bands at Cummings High School about last month’s event. Following the ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament last month, Florida State University’s pep band director came on the Cummings band’s bus to congratulate them.

According to Milton, the Director of Athletic Bands at FSU, David Plack told the band on the bus that they performed like a college band and did a great job in their performance.

This Saturday, April 2nd, Cummings High School’s band will be hosting a parade at Ebenezer United Church of Christ (UCC) in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s death anniversary. Martin Luther King Jr. was a prominent minister, activist, and notable leader in the civil rights movement from 1955 up until his death. King was assassinated on April 4th, 1968 in Memphis, Tennessee.

Therefore, the participants in this event will “march for the reigniting of King’s dream,” acknowledging his death 2 days prior to his death date. The goal of this event is to acknowledge his death while keeping his dream alive since many people typically only recognize him on the MLK Day holiday.

Dayshia Simmons, a 14-year-old student in the Cummings High School band said that the band has been learning the song “We Shall Overcome” for the MLK parade to pay tribute, as well as having frequent practices.

To prepare for the upcoming parade, the band has been practicing pretty much every day of the week. According to Milton, the band has been meeting for practice from 3:30-6 pm Monday through Thursday.

This is due to increased pressure since the high school is hosting the events. Prior to the approaching events, the band has performed mostly in off-campus venues. Milton stated the importance of wanting to do well when you’re “inviting others into your home.”

However, the band director is confident in his students' abilities. Milton frequently tells his students that “champions rise to the occasion”, so he’s confident that his students will do just that in the coming events.

The following week, the Battle of the Bands taking place in Cummings’ gymnasium will feature T. Wingate Andrews High School’s band, as well as Hertford County High School.

As stated by Simmons, the band has been learning a lot of new music to “be the best that [they] can be” in the Battle of the Bands event next week. According to her, band practice usually takes place on Wednesdays and Thursdays for students who normally participate. However, the band meets throughout the week when big events are coming up, like the MLK parade and Battle of the Bands events.

The address for Ebenezer UCC is 734 Apple Street, which is where the parade will start at 11 am. Cummings’ Battle of the Bands event will take place in their gymnasium, at their school address which is 2200 N Mebane Street.

