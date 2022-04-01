ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Niceville, FL

Crisis Aid for Littles and Moms hosting annual fundraiser to build new safe haven

By Special to Gannett / USA TODAY NETWORK
 1 day ago

CALM Village is the next step for the organization, which assists women and children in crisis. The village will help CALM's future residents achieve self-sufficiency and independent living, and will serve people in different ways.

"We plan for 6-8 homes complete with 2 bedrooms, a kitchen living room combo, private bath and stackable washer/dryer," a CALM spokesperson said.

The fundraiser, Rise Up for Change, starts at 5 p.m. at VenYou201 at 201 Redwood Ave. in Niceville. Tickets include food from different restaurants, beverages of the attendee's choice, music, silent and live auctions.

Cost is $75 per person, prepaid. Tickets may be purchased online at www.nicevillecalm.com via Venmo and PayPal. Cash and checks are also accepted.

For details, contact wandanv@cox.net.

