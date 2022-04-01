Crisis Aid for Littles and Moms hosting annual fundraiser to build new safe haven

CALM Village is the next step for the organization, which assists women and children in crisis. The village will help CALM's future residents achieve self-sufficiency and independent living, and will serve people in different ways.

"We plan for 6-8 homes complete with 2 bedrooms, a kitchen living room combo, private bath and stackable washer/dryer," a CALM spokesperson said.

More nonprofit news:Impact100 of Northwest Florida offers Dream Big grant workshop

Nonprofits get aid:Okaloosa County Commission agrees to allocate $1.5M in federal funds to nonprofits

The fundraiser, Rise Up for Change, starts at 5 p.m. at VenYou201 at 201 Redwood Ave. in Niceville. Tickets include food from different restaurants, beverages of the attendee's choice, music, silent and live auctions.

Cost is $75 per person, prepaid. Tickets may be purchased online at www.nicevillecalm.com via Venmo and PayPal. Cash and checks are also accepted.

For details, contact wandanv@cox.net.