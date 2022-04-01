ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson County, NC

Around Town: Mother's Day Market, Jones to sign book and free yoga

 1 day ago
With warmer weather, things are beginning to pick up around town.

Here are a few things going on in the coming weeks:

Mother's Day Market at Johnson Farm

Historic Johnson Farm will host a Mother’s Day Market from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 7, the day before Mother's Day. This outdoor craft fair will showcase over 20 local vendors.

A diverse array of crafts will be available, including jewelry, greeting cards, ceramics, leather items, wooden décor and more, according to a press release.

The event will take place entirely outdoors at the farm, and is admission free. A lunch of hot dogs, chips and drinks for $5 will be available for purchase. Plants from the farm will also be available purchase. Proceeds from the market benefit the non-profit Historic Johnson Farm Foundation, Inc. The non-profit farm is owned by Henderson County Public Schools.

Event parking is available across the street at Rugby Middle School. Volunteers from the Sheriff’s Office and the West Henderson ROTC Cadets will help visitors cross the street. Handicapped parking is available at the farm. The staff requests that visitors leave their pets at home.

Historic Johnson Farm is located at 3346 Haywood Rd., and features 15 acres of forest, fields and streams, 10 historic structures, animals and picnic tables. The farm was a gift to schoolchildren and the community by the late Vernon and Leander Johnson.

Call 828-891-6585 for more information or visit the farm’s website www.historicjohnson farm or its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Historic Johnson Farm/.

'I Pray for You' author to sign books at The Gallery at Flat Rock

Author Tim Jones will be at The Gallery at Flat Rock 3 p.m. Saturday, April 9, to read from his latest book of poems titled "I Pray for You" and to also sign books.

This is Tim’s second book of poems: “I Pray You” follows the 2020 publication of “Blue Mountain Poems,” according to a press release. Besides being a published poet, Jones serves on the leadership team at The Hendersonville Rescue Mission and is a clergy member at St. James Episcopal Church in Hendersonville.

The Gallery at Flat Rock represents Jones' nature photography. For his second book of poems, he has focused the lens of his poetic voice outward — “I Pray You” is at heart a book of blessings for real world experiences, the release says.

“In my first book the poems were really personal, but this book is really about the reader—as in, this is what I hope for you,” he said in the release. “There are poems around grief, around people not understanding what is going on with you, and of not putting obstacles in other people’s way in their spiritual seeking…”

The Gallery at Flat Rock is located in Flat Rock Square at 2702-A Greenville Highway in Flat Rock. Gallery hours are 11 a.m.-4 p.m.Tuesday through Saturday and noon-4 p.m. Sunday or by appointment. To learn more, go to the gallery website at galleryflatrock.com or call 828-698-7000.

Free yoga classes return Saturday

The Flat Rock Park and Recreation Foundation and Pardee UNC Health Care announce the official kickoff for 2022 health and wellness programming with free yoga classes from 10-11 a.m. Saturday.

From April through the end of October, free yoga classes hosted by YAM Hendersonville will take place every Saturday from 10-11 a.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Thursdays. Follow The Park’s Facebook page for weekly updates and schedule announcements. All weather announcements will be made via Facebook and alerts will go out for those who preregister using YAM’s MindBody app (found on YAM’s website: https://iamyam.com/).

For more information, contact Tracey Daniels, Development Director at The Flat Rock Park and Recreation Foundation, via email at tracey@villageofflatrock.org.

