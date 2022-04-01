ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Nvidia Stock Dropped on Friday

By Rich Smith
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 1 day ago

What happened

Shares of semiconductor giant Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) dropped in Friday afternoon trading, falling 2.9% through 12:55 p.m. ET.

In the absence of any other news on Nvidia stock per se, it appears today's drop is tied to a Yahoo! Finance column that may have spooked investors.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BTY3S_0ewioBzK00

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

Specifically, Yahoo! technology editor Daniel Howley warned today that "Intel is coming for Nvidia and AMD ," and launching a new line of "Arc" graphics chips to attack Nvidia's (and AMD's) dominance in gaming. And granted, a line like "X company is coming for Y company" probably sounds a little bit scary -- but I really don't believe investors need to be frightened at this point.

Why not? Well, if you read past the headline, it turns out that Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) is still only "teasing" its introduction of Arc, and the company will only "eventually release" the new GPUs -- but has not yet.

That simply doesn't sound like a clear and present danger to me.

Now what

Granted, some of the arguments in the column make sense. "U.S. PC hardware sales grew 25% to $5.74 billion in 2021. And gaming isn't going anywhere anytime soon," for example. But while Yahoo! frames these statements as arguments for why Intel might want to expand its market share in GPUs -- and I agree -- they're also pretty good arguments for why Nvidia might grow its graphics business quite well if Intel fails to capture market share with Arc.

As Yahoo! notes, nearly half of Nvidia's revenue in 2021 came from the company's gaming division. You can't expect that Nvidia would give up those kinds of numbers without a fight.

Finally, consider further that, as Yahoo! admits, "we don't even know how Intel's Arc chip compares to Nvidia or AMD's entry-level discrete chips" yet. Given the uncertainty surrounding both Intel's timeline and its capabilities, I simply don't see this story as something Nvidia investors need to worry about anytime soon.

10 stocks we like better than Nvidia
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Nvidia wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 3, 2022

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Advanced Micro Devices, Intel, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2023 $57.50 calls on Intel and short January 2023 $57.50 puts on Intel. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

