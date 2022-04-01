Police, school officials in Massachusetts investigate ‘appalling’ incident in boys’ bathroom File photo. (Jeff Kingma/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

WILMINGTON, Mass. — An incident described as “serious and disturbing” in a Massachusetts high school bathroom is under investigation, not only because of the incident itself, but because some students recorded it and posted the video online.

Video sent to WFXT shows a student was picked up inside a bathroom and had his head forced into a toilet.

In a letter to the school community, Wilmington Public Schools Superintendent Glenn Brand said the incident in the video happened Tuesday, and the school is working to identify those responsible, WFXT reported. “I am truly appalled by the actions of these students which are unacceptable and do not represent the core values of this educational community. It is my expectation that each and every one of our students has the right to attend a school that is safe and supportive.”

In the letter, Brand said that all students who are determined to be involved in the incident and video will be “held fully accountable and appropriate disciplinary action will be taken as well as the removal of appropriate privileges that are afforded to those students,” WFXT reported. “I assure you that we will pursue relevant legal actions should such be deemed warranted following the investigation.”

The Wilmington High School student class officers posted their own statement on the district’s website Friday. “If a picture is worth a thousand words then a video is worth a million, yet many of us were left speechless by the thoughtless actions of others that transpired earlier this week in one of our school bathrooms. These horrific actions perpetrated by an embarrassing group of individuals do not represent who we are as a student body. We are honor roll students, college bound-career focused seniors, varsity athletes, robotic champions and so much more. Our image should not be clouded by these individals.”

The chief of the Wilmington police department told WFXT they have multiple videos in their possession and are investigating.

