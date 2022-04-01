ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, MA

Police, school officials in Massachusetts investigate ‘appalling’ incident in boys’ bathroom

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0seKo3_0ewinSme00
Police, school officials in Massachusetts investigate ‘appalling’ incident in boys’ bathroom File photo. (Jeff Kingma/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

WILMINGTON, Mass. — An incident described as “serious and disturbing” in a Massachusetts high school bathroom is under investigation, not only because of the incident itself, but because some students recorded it and posted the video online.

Video sent to WFXT shows a student was picked up inside a bathroom and had his head forced into a toilet.

In a letter to the school community, Wilmington Public Schools Superintendent Glenn Brand said the incident in the video happened Tuesday, and the school is working to identify those responsible, WFXT reported. “I am truly appalled by the actions of these students which are unacceptable and do not represent the core values of this educational community. It is my expectation that each and every one of our students has the right to attend a school that is safe and supportive.”

In the letter, Brand said that all students who are determined to be involved in the incident and video will be “held fully accountable and appropriate disciplinary action will be taken as well as the removal of appropriate privileges that are afforded to those students,” WFXT reported. “I assure you that we will pursue relevant legal actions should such be deemed warranted following the investigation.”

The Wilmington High School student class officers posted their own statement on the district’s website Friday. “If a picture is worth a thousand words then a video is worth a million, yet many of us were left speechless by the thoughtless actions of others that transpired earlier this week in one of our school bathrooms. These horrific actions perpetrated by an embarrassing group of individuals do not represent who we are as a student body. We are honor roll students, college bound-career focused seniors, varsity athletes, robotic champions and so much more. Our image should not be clouded by these individals.”

Student Class Officers Statement by National Content Desk on Scribd

The chief of the Wilmington police department told WFXT they have multiple videos in their possession and are investigating.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police: Pennsylvania man conned his way into elementary school, recorded child in bathroom

MONROEVILLE, Pa. — A man is accused of entering an elementary school in Pennsylvania Tuesday under false pretenses, where he then recorded a female student in a bathroom. Brian Mintmier, 26, approached the main entrance of Ramsey Elementary School in Monroeville Tuesday afternoon, according to the criminal complaint reviewed by WPXI. Mintmier asked an employee who is responsible for screening visitors if he could use the restroom. Once given permission, Mintmier gained access to a hallway restroom unaccompanied, where he remained for approximately 40 minutes, according to details revealed by Gateway School District superintendent William Short in a letter to parents.
MONROEVILLE, PA
Hutch Post

Police investigating cafeteria fight at Kan. high school

Junction City Police Chief John Lamb is confirming that there was a "large melee" in the Freshman Success Academy cafeteria area on Thursday. Police estimate that it involved approximately 13 or 14 students. He stated that working with school officials they have identified all of the students and have taken the necessary reports.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wilmington, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Wilmington, MA
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Daily Mail

At least 25 Pre-K students are rushed to hospital after their milk cartons were filled with SANITIZER

More than two dozen New Jersey pre-kindergarten students were rushed to the hospital after drinking from milk cartons that were actually filled with sanitizer. Twenty-five pre-k students ages three and four from the Early Childhood Development Center in Camden were taken to a local hospital on Wednesday out of an abundance of caution after they consumed 'non-toxic consumable sanitizer,' the Camden City School District said in a statement.
EDUCATION
hotnewhiphop.com

Assistant Principal Kills Himself At Middle School While Students Were In Class: Report

An entire middle school in Orange County, Calif., is in mourning today (March 14) following a shocking event on campus. Schools have been at the forefront of conversations about safety, especially as hundreds of altercations and shootings have occurred in the United States alone. There has been an emphasis placed on how students should interact with one another and staff has been advised on what to look for just in case they may have a troubled student, but Kraemer Middle School stole national attention after there was a report of a suicide.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Wfxt#Wilmington Public Schools#Wilmington High School
People

Va. Woman on Trial for Allegedly Killing Mom and Sister Heard on Recorded Call Crying Over Their Deaths

On July 14, 2017, a mother and daughter were found dead in their $1.3 million home in upscale McLean, Virginia. Those who knew Pamela Hargan, 63, and her youngest daughter, Helen, 23, a recent graduate of Southern Methodist University, were shocked when authorities announced that they believed Helen had shot and killed her mother before turning the gun on herself.
MCLEAN, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Black Enterprise

Police Officers Summoned to Will Smith’s Mansion For Reported Drone Sighting

Police officers were seen at Will Smith’s mansion in Los Angeles on Tuesday afternoon after reportedly answering a call alleging a drone was flying through the neighborhood. According to the New York Post, the police were called to investigate the alleged sighting of a flying drone in the ritzy community. At least one police vehicle was seen at the 53-year-old actor’s house. Deputies have stated that they could not locate the reported drone, according to a spokesperson for the sheriff’s department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
BBC

Eleanor Easey death: Father guilty of killing 14-week-old daughter

A father claimed a catastrophic brain injury that killed his baby daughter was caused by slamming the brakes on his car, police said. Christopher Easey, of Terrington St Clement, Norfolk, denied murdering 14-week-old Eleanor in December 2019. A jury at Norwich Crown Court found him guilty of manslaughter and neglect.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KCBY

Parents angered by segregation experiment at Texas elementary school

SAN ANTONIO (WOAI/KABB) – Children at a Texas elementary school were segregated by the color of their hair, with one group told they're not as smart as the others. It was supposed to be a lesson on racism, but some parents are furious that neither they, nor their kids, were told about it ahead of time.
EDUCATION
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
90K+
Followers
94K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy