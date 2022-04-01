ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsburg, VA

Milligan runner injured in DUI crash speaks from hospital bed

By Murry Lee
WJHL
WJHL
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VIYjS_0ewimbfg00

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WJHL) — One of the Milligan University student-athletes injured in a crash that ultimately killed Eli Cramer asked for prayers for the team and community from his hospital bed.

Alex Mortimer, a 21-year-old from Lexington, Kentucky, was seriously injured after a vehicle driven by a suspect now charged with driving under the influence hit him and two of his teammates, Eli Cramer and Eli Baldy.

Shortly after 11 p.m. Thursday, the university posted a video of Mortimer from his hospital bed in Williamsburg, Virginia, where the crash occurred. Mortimer provided an update to the Milligan community on his injuries.

Milligan runner killed in hit-and-run was a 2x Cross Country All-American

“I was just informed that it seems the worst of my injuries is my broken leg and a dislocated shoulder,” Mortimer said. “I want to exhort and thank all of you all for praying for me, for the Milligan team and for the university and institution.”

On Friday, Lee Harrison with the university announced that Mortimer had also received injuries to his hips and experienced bruising to the lungs, as well as a possible concussion. However, Harrison said Mortimer did not have any serious brain injuries.

Shortly before 5 p.m. Friday, Harrison informed News Channel 11 that Mortimer was out of his second surgery and receiving good reports.

The other injured runner, Eli Baldy, 21, of Knoxville, was released from the hospital on Thursday night.

PREVIOUS: Car hits 3 Milligan athletes, killing 1

“I want to say that moments like this make you realize what is and is not important in your life, and my exhortation to our school tonight, from Williamsburg, Virginia…. is do not, do not forsake or discount the beauty and the gift of life. It is like a vapor, and it flashes before our eyes.”

Mortimer thanked everyone for their prayers and asked for continued support for the Cramer and Baldy families, as well as the rest of the team.

Early Friday, Virginia State Police reported that Jose Efrain He rnandez Mancia , 26, of Williamsburg, had been charged in relation to the crash. His charges include:

  • Driving under the influence
  • DUI-involuntary manslaughter
  • Hit and run
  • Reckless driving
  • DUI-maiming
  • DUI-refusal to submit a breath/blood sample

You can view Mortimer’s entire video by clicking here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

Related
News 12

Headlines: 11-year-old approached, guard attacked by inmate, DUI crash sends 2 to hospital

Police are investigating a suspicious incident in Scarsdale in which an 11-year-old girl was approached by a man in a passing car that she didn't know. Authorities say it happened in the area of Garth and Popham roads Saturday evening. Police say the man was wearing a black beanie and was driving a black Toyota sedan. Anyone with information is asked to call Scarsdale police at (914) 722-1200.
SCARSDALE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
City
Lexington, VA
State
Virginia State
Williamsburg, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Williamsburg, VA
The Independent

Father guilty of killing his 14-week-old daughter who died with 31 fractures and three brain bleeds

A father has been found guilty of the manslaughter of his baby daughter, who died after suffering a catastrophic brain injury.Christopher Easey, 31, of Little Thetford, Cambridgeshire, denied killing his 14-week-old daughter Eleanor before being found guilty of her manslaughter and of neglect, following a 10-week trial at Norwich Crown Court, Norfolk Police said.Eleanor’s mother Carly Easey, 36, of Chedburgh, Suffolk was also found guilty of one count of neglect, police said. Both parents were initially charged with murder.The couple’s friends, colleagues and family members told detectives her parents fed Eleanor custard cream biscuits and lemon cheesecake, gave her squash...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Long Beach Tribune

Three-month-old dies of Covid-19 because the mother “wanted to treat it naturally before going to any doctors,” charged

While the majority of the Covid-19 cases in minor children and babies will recover from the virus without developing severe condition, some of them develop symptoms and are required to undergo proper treatment. A proper treatment was required for a 3-month-old Covid-ill infant who was left home alone for a whole day in the care of the 9-year-old sibling, but the baby later died in hospital.
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lee Harrison
The Independent

Husband and wife found dead with ‘DNR’ written on their foreheads ‘took their own lives’ inquest hears

A retired company director and his wife took their own lives having decided to die together because of their poor health, an inquest heard.Peter Norris, 75, and his retired teacher wife Marguerite, 74, were found dead in separate bedrooms at their detached home in Modbury, Ivybridge, Devon on 8 April last year.Both had written DNR - meaning ‘Do Not Resuscitate’ - on their foreheads and had informed written to their solicitor detailing their intentions, Plymouth, Torbay and South Devon Coroner’s Court heard.Devon and Cornwall Police had been alerted by neighbours who had not seen the couple for several days.Detectives discovered...
RELATIONSHIPS
KXRM

Deputies search for woman accused of committing domestic violence

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is searching for a woman accused of several crimes. According to the sheriff’s office, Triniti Redfern, 22, of Pueblo West is wanted on a warrant for first-degree assault, reckless endangerment and domestic violence. If you know where she is, call the Sheriff’s Office at (719) […]
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dui#Hit And Run#Hospital#Milligan University#News Channel 11
WJHL

WCSO: 4 more arrested after drone flies over jail

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Following the March 20 arrest of Dustin Garland for flying a drone with contraband over the Washington County Detention Center, four more people have been arrested. According to a release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), investigators learned that Garland had been communicating via “Chirp” or text messages with […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
WTVF

'We are heartbroken at the news': Body of missing Kentucky coal miner found

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The body of a missing Kentucky coal miner was found Monday evening in Harlan County. James D. Brown, 33, of Lynch, Kentucky while working at the D-29 Darby Fork mine in Holmes Mill. Officials with the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet say Brown was killed when a roof collapsed Sunday evening about 14,000 feet into the mine where he was working.
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WKYT 27

Two facing charges after deputies say they kidnapped, assaulted victim

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Two people are facing charges after law enforcement says they kidnapped someone and assaulted them. The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office said on Sunday, March 20 around 2:22 p.m., deputies were called to a road near East Bernstadt to investigate a reported assault. When deputies arrived, they say they learned a woman and man kidnapped a male victim.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
People

D.C. Police Find 5 Fetuses in Home of Anti-Abortion Activist After Receiving Tip She Had 'Bio-Hazard Material'

The frozen remains of five aborted fetuses were found this week inside the Washington, D.C. apartment of an anti-abortion activist. At this point, D.C.'s Metropolitan Police Department has yet to file any criminal charges connected to the grim discovery made Wednesday. However, medical examiners confirmed Thursday the remains recovered from 28-year-old Lauren Handy's home were, in fact, fetuses.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Independent

Dashcam video shows man pull gun on Uber driver Christi Spicuzza before murder as suspect appears in court

A court has been shown dash camera footage capturing the moments before Uber driver Christi Spicuzza was allegedly killed by passenger Calvin Crew, who appeared in court in Pittsburgh for the first time on Wednesday.Prosecutors played a 20-minute long clip from 10 February, captured by a camera on Spicuzza’s dashboard, which they say shows Mr Crew, dressed in a hood and face mask, ride along in silence before putting a gun to the driver’s head.“Stop it man” and “why are you doing this?” Ms Spicuzza can be heard asking, before pleading, “I have four kids, what are you doing?”“I...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WJHL

WJHL

22K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy