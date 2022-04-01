New Mexico Department of Transportation warns against driving high

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico Department of Transportation is launching a new campaign reminding drivers not to drive high. While recreational marijuana is now legal, NMDOT wants to remind people that any kind of impairment, whether by drugs or alcohol, is illegal. “Impairment is impairment it doesn’t matter whether it’s alcohol or cannabis, driving while intoxicated on any substance is dangerous and illegal,” said Transportation Secretary Mike Sandoval. “If you are impaired and driving erratically or unsafely, you could be arrested for DWI. The law is the same.”

The department is featuring a new logo with green and black lower-case letters over the yellow and black ENDWI brand. They’re also launching TV, radio, and social media ads as part of the new campaign.

Reports from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and Governors Highway Safety Association show drugs were present in 43% of drivers who were fatally injured with a known test result. The University of New Mexico reports that crashes involving only drug use have increased over the last 10 years.

Officers will evaluate signs of impairment rather than relying on the smell of cannabis. While they will still likely administer field sobriety tests, they will look for how incapacitated someone is rather than looking for a specific drug.

