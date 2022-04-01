ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burton, MI

Burton man in critical condition after crashing pickup truck into train

By Joey Oliver
 1 day ago
BURTON, MI — Police say a 40-year-old Burton man is in critical condition after his vehicle hit a train in the early morning hours of Friday, April 1. Lt. Kevin Jones...

