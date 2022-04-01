ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

Stripes murder suspect denied lower bond

By Larry Statser
 1 day ago

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A request for a lower bond by public defenders of the man charged with the murder of a Stripes clerk in February was denied by a judge Friday morning.

Tajmon Robinson,21, is being held on a $1 million bond for the capital murder of Floyd Kirt during a robbery on February 12 at the store at Southwest Parkway and Taft.

His attorneys filed the motion stating the high bond is a violation of Robinson’s rights to a fair bond.

Wichita Falls Police arrested Robinson several days after the shooting at a home in the 2000 block of Garfield, where Robinson was staying.

They said he admitted to going to the store with the intent to rob it in order to get money to leave town. Police said he took lottery tickets in the robbery.

Robinson has a previous arrest in 2018 for assault of an officer.

Paul L. Smith
1d ago

What about the man that was working took all his rights for what 20 dollars hang the SOB

