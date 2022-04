TULANE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE: The American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons has chosen New Orleans orthopaedic surgeon Felix H. “Buddy” Savoie III as its 2022-23 president. Savoie has been a leader both within his practice areas of shoulder and elbow surgery, arthroscopy, and sports medicine, and in the larger orthopaedic field. He is chairman of the orthopaedic surgery and rehabilitation department and chief of the sports medicine division at the Tulane University School of Medicine.

