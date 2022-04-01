ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brown County, SD

Brown County commissioners approve building purchase for regional jail

By Elisa Sand, Aberdeen News
American News
American News
 1 day ago
It's official. Brown County has approved a $4.5 million purchase agreement for the former Hub City, Inc. property on Industrial Avenue.

In a special meeting Friday morning, commissioners approved the purchase agreement for the property, which includes two platted lots — one for the main manufacturing plant and one for the office building and adjoining property. But, once the sale is complete the two lots will be re-platted with half of the office building lot deeded back to the Aberdeen Development Corp. for $1.

Rod Tobin, attorney for the Aberdeen Development Corp. said a two-part closing was initially proposed.

"The title company didn't like the two-part closing," he said.

Brown County agreed to purchase the building at 2914 and 2916 Industrial Ave. in early March with the intent of closing on the purchase by April 1. The goal is to use the building for the construction of a regional jail that will not only meet the jail needs of Brown County, but also surrounding counties.

The current jail is consistently at capacity, and while the county has agreements with 14 surrounding counties to house prisoners, those agreements are contingent on available space.

Commissioners approved the purchase agreement 4-1 with Commissioner Dennis Feickert opposed. While he didn't comment on his opposition Friday, he made his opposition to the purchase clear at Tuesday's commission meeting. That's when the board was expected to approve the purchase agreement, but the agreement was tabled after Commissioner Doug Fjeldheim asked for the addition of language addressing utility easements and drainage, which have since been added.

Feickert discouraged the purchase Tuesday, questioning where the funds would come from for the renovation of the building for the jail, which could cost $20 million to $25 million.

And the action didn't come without some questions from the public. Bob Schatz questioned the need for the regional jail, pointing to numbers in a recently completed needs assessment that show an increase in the length of stay for inmates but also a decrease in the number of arrests.

Craig Schaunaman also asked commissioners about how this jail project will be funded and if the county has contracts to house prisoners at this new facility.

Commission Chairman Duane Sutton said the county has 14 agreements in place to house inmates from other counties, but nothing for this new facility. As for funding, he said, he's optimistic about action taken by the South Dakota Legislature to set aside $70 million for projects like this, although allocation of that funding is contingent on the results of a summer study.

Fjeldheim said moving forward on this project is also contingent on support from other counties. Brown County hopes to have 40% of this project covered by support from area counties. If that isn't the case by April 1, 2023, he said, the county will sell the building.

Schaunaman also questioned if this was the best use of taxpayer funds.

Commissioner Mike Wiese, who has been a strong supporter of the project, said he believes it is. Not only will the building provide ample space for a regional jail, he said, but also room for future expansion and other programs.

In approving the purchase, commissioners agreed to use the maintenance budget, which will require a budget supplement to account for the purchase, but Auditor Cathy McNickle said this budget has a line item for building purchases and utility costs can be monitored as well.

