ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

World champion surfer Shaun Tomson to share lessons from 'The Code' at MSU

By News-Leader staff
Springfield News-Leader
Springfield News-Leader
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08FtRg_0ewikmav00

Shaun Tomson, professional surfer and former world champion turned author, will speak Wednesday at Missouri State.

He will discuss his book "The Code" — and his life experiences in and out of the surfing world — as part of the university's Public Affairs Convocation.

After a successful career in surfing, Tomson and his family faced the tragedy of losing their 15-year-old son, Matthew.

“Matthew died by playing a dangerous game at school,” Tomson said, in a news release. “I realized that perhaps a framework for young people that encouraged positive choice could be useful in saving kids’ lives.”

A few months after his son’s death, Tomson wrote his first book, “Surfer’s Code.” The book consisted of a series of 12 commitments that he had learned through surfing.

“I spoke to about 80 high schoolers about the release of my new book and the 12 commitments I had made to myself,” Tomson said, in the release. “I then asked those students to write their own code for their life.”

After reading the students’ codes, Tomson realized how impactful it is to live your life by a written down code.

Tomson has now inspired people all over the world to create their own 12 commitments to positively impact their lives.

“We are so excited to have Shaun come and speak to the MSU community,” said Keri Franklin, associate provost for public affairs and assessment, in the release. “We look forward to hearing about his book and how we can benefit from creating our own personal code.”

The schedule of events includes:

  • 1:30 p.m. Tuesday — presentation to MSU faculty and staff, Meyer Library 101
  • 3:30 p.m. Wednesday — Public Affairs Convocation, Plaster Student Union theater
  • 6:30 p.m. Wednesday — Event with MSU athletes, Plaster Student Union theater

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

4-Star OL Olaus Alinen dives into his final four

After moving from Finland to Connecticut, Olaus Alinen has become one of the top prospects in the country. The 6-foot-6, 311-pound offensive tackle out of Windsor (Conn.) The Loomis Chaffee School is the No. 218 prospect in the On300 and he is coveted by some of the top programs in the country.
FOOTBALL
KFVS12

Kelly FFA member shares passion for barrel racing

Breanna Harris gets tips from experts on what you can do to make sure your lawn mower is ready to get the job done. The owner of a local comedy club weighs in on the incident at the Oscars. New transportation hub in Carbondale, Ill. moving along. Updated: 10 hours...
CARBONDALE, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Springfield, MO
Springfield, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
Daily Iowan

Iowa rowing Varsity Four wins grand final at Sunshine State Invitational

The Iowa rowing team finished the Sunshine State Invitational with a grand final victory on Saturday afternoon. Iowa had two Varsity Eight boats in the first round of the invitational on Friday. Both boats placed third, placing them in the grand finals on Saturday. The Iowa Varsity Four also qualified to compete in the grand finals at Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota, Florida.
SARASOTA, FL
KLST/KSAN

ASU Honors Track and Field Legends Noble & Owusu

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Angelo State University is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the David Noble / ASU Relays track and field meet on April 2 with a grand ceremony to honor Noble, their longtime track and field coach for whom ASU’s annual home meet is named after. The ceremony will occur in the afternoon […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
Springfield News-Leader

Springfield News-Leader

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
151K+
Views
ABOUT

Springfield, Missouri News - News-Leader.com is the home page for the Springfield, Mo., News-Leader with in-depth local news, sports and entertainment

 http://news-leader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy