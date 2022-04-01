ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Online Dental Myths: Sorting Fact From Fiction

Anthem Independent
Anthem Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15HmGc_0ewikB8A00

(NAPSI)—Don’t be “myth-led”—there are a lot of hacks and rumors out there around oral health. Not all of them are helpful and some may even cause harm. Here’s a look at oral health fads gaining popularity on social media and a quick guide to what really works.


Myth: Using charcoal toothbrushes and toothpaste is a great way to whiten teeth.


Fact: While activated charcoal products can make teeth whiter in the short term, prolonged use of abrasive charcoal could lead to loss of enamel. To date, the American Dental Association (ADA) has not approved brushing with activated charcoal, and there are many other products you can purchase to safely whiten teeth. When you see the ADA Seal of Acceptance on a whitening product, you can be sure it has been scientifically evaluated to be safe and effective.


Myth: Non-sugar gum can actually be great for dental health.


Fact: According to the ADA, chewing gum helps you produce more saliva. As a result, when added to a regular routine of recommended oral care (brushing twice a day with fluoridated toothpaste and cleaning between teeth), sugarless chewing gum can contribute to reducing cavity risk.


Myth: Using baking soda as a toothpaste alternative works.


Fact: Though it has been shown to clean teeth, brushing with baking soda is not approved by the ADA. Brushing with baking soda alone will not provide you with the fluoride you need to help prevent cavities.


Myth: Cheese can help your oral health and lemonade can harm it.


Fact: The calcium in cheese and other dairy products is vital to the health of bones and teeth. Diets that provide three cups or the equivalent of dairy products per day can actually improve bone mass, and that includes your teeth.


Lemon juice, like many fruit juices, is acidic—so when you drink it, it can cause enamel erosion on your teeth. Lemonade has a pH level of 2-3, making it a very acidic drink. Liquids with a pH level under four have been proven to be harmful to oral health.


Myth: You can use your hair as dental floss.


Fact: Dentists warn that flossing with anything other than dental floss or a water pick can lead to gum damage. So, it is not recommended that you use your hair to floss your teeth, even if it may seem like a good idea in a pinch. Instead, try a plastic-wrapped toothpick. Cleaning between your teeth with the proper tools may help prevent cavities and gum disease.


“The benefits of healthy teeth and gums go well beyond the ability to eat comfortably or smile with confidence. A healthy mouth translates into a healthier quality of life,” said Dr. Greg Theis, DDS, MBA, vice president, dental services, Delta Dental of Wisconsin.


Myth: Expiration dates on dental products don’t really matter.

Fact: Actually, they do. According to Crest, expired toothpaste doesn’t harm you, but it does have less ability to prevent cavities and tooth decay. It’s best to use toothpaste that hasn’t reached its expiration date. Floss does not expire, but if it is mint flavored it may lose its taste.


Fact: Ultimately, the easiest dental health hack to keep your mouth healthy is to go to annual dental cleanings and check-ins. Most dental plans cover two cleanings per year.


“Keeping up on dental cleanings and check-ups has shown to be effective in the prevention, early detection, and management of oral and overall health issues,” said Dr. Theis.


Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
Anthem Independent
Anthem Independent

99

Followers

490

Posts

7K+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
shefinds

4 Simple Ways To Treat Hair Fallout, According To The Experts

Much like your skin and nails, your hair is a window into your health. When something is wrong on the inside, it could reflect in the thickness, shine, and texture of your hair. Experiencing hair loss can really damage your self confidence, but oftentimes when we see a change in hair thickness or texture it can be hard to get to the root cause. We asked Dr. Tess Marshall, ND, Nutrafol’s Director of Product Development & Marketing, what you can do to treat hair loss.
HAIR CARE
shefinds

The Simple Mistake That Could Be Speeding Up Hair Loss, According To Doctors

Hair loss is an unfortunately common beauty struggle, and especially as you grow older it can become more prominent of an issue. However, while much of hair loss is often due to genetics or dietary factors, there are some mistakes you could be making in your day to day life that are weakening your strands and making them more prone to thinning and fallout. We spoke with hair loss expert Dr. William Yates, MD, FACS for his take on the primary causes of fallout and what you should be doing instead to remedy the issue and grow your hair stronger than before.
HAIR CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Myths#Sorting#Fruit Juices#Napsi#Ada
POPSUGAR

5 Ways to Get Your Hair Growing Faster

Trying to grow your hair out and not having much success? While there aren't any miracle products that'll make your hair grow faster overnight, there are a few things you can do to optimize your hair health. However, if you're looking to add length to your hair quickly, your best option would be to try out hair extensions. How fast your hair grows depends on a variety of factors, such as your hair type, your age, and the condition of your health.
HAIR CARE
shefinds

Doctors Say This Is The Processed Food To Stop Eating If You Struggle With Dry, Flaky Skin

While dry skin is a natural skin type for many people, it can also be exacerbated or become itchier and patchier with an unbalanced, salt-heavy diet. Drinking plenty of water, eating an array of vitamins and minerals and moisturizing daily can help combat dry skin, and evaluating and assessing your daily food and snack choices can be beneficial as well. We checked in with health and skincare experts Dr. Simran Sethi, MD, MBA and Dr. Rudolf Probst, MD, to learn more about how one common (and undeniably delicious) processed food might be linked to dry skin and why it’s best to be wary of it for this reason.
SKIN CARE
KARK

Dizziness myths and facts

(Baptist Health) – Dizziness is a word that can describe a number of physical symptoms—light-headedness, unsteadiness, and feeling like you’re going to faint or that you’re spinning. Find out how much you know about the different kinds and causes of dizziness. True or false: In most...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
shefinds

3 Supplements To Take For Increased Hair Volume And Shine, According to a Doctor

Everyone wants full, shiny hair with minimal effort. While there are styling products, techniques, and even colors that will give you the illusion of fuller, shinier hair, finding ways to get it naturally is ideal. Your hair is a window into your internal health—when something is off on the inside, it can show through the quality of your hair. Eating a nutrient dense diet is a crucial component of strong physical health, and nutrient deficiencies can sometimes be attributed to hair thinning and dullness. Supplements can be a great support in bridging the gap between what you’re not getting and what you need.
HAIR CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Marie Claire

Benzoyl Peroxide vs. Salicylic Acid: The Benefits, Differences, and Uses

If you suffer from acne, you're probably no stranger to benzoyl peroxide and salicylic acid. Both acne-fighting ingredients promise to do away with pesky breakouts, dry up pore-clogging sebum, and prevent future pimples from making an appearance. But how much do you really know about their key differences and what each one does to your skin? For a clear and concise breakdown of both benzoyl peroxide and salicylic acid, including the pros and cons of each hero ingredient, Marie Claire spoke with Los Angeles board-certified dermatologist Dr. Christine Choi Kim.
SKIN CARE
purewow.com

This Is the Most Common Plastic Surgery Procedure Among Millennials

The American Academy of Facial and Plastic Reconstructive Surgery released its annual report recently and it showed that the number of millennials who opted for plastic surgery increased more than any other generation in 2021. The most requested procedure? Rhinoplasty. Naturally, we had questions, so we spoke with Dara Liotta,...
SKIN CARE
Shape Magazine

How to Get Rid of Body Acne, According to Dermatologists

If you've long been sticking to a rigorous, acne-fighting skin-care routine (think: thoroughly removing makeup each day, regularly cleansing and exfoliating your face), you might think you finally have the pimples that plagued your teenhood well under control. But if you're not treating the skin below your head to the...
SKIN CARE
shefinds

The Natural Ingredient Experts Swear By To Brighten Skin: Citric Acid

Within the world of skincare there is a wide array of products and ingredients to choose from for remedying specific qualms you may have with your complexion. Retinol is well known for its anti-aging properties and ceramides are great for adding hydration to the skin, but the ingredient best for illuminating your appearance is citric acid.
SKIN CARE
POPSUGAR

Eczema Looks Different on Melanated Skin; Here's How to Treat It

It doesn't feel quite like winter if you're not grappling with locking moisture in your skin from time to time, but if the occasional itchiness and dryness linger, causing your skin to feel scaly, patchy, or like sandpaper, you may have eczema. Those with the skin condition know it can be quite a challenge to get under control, especially when flare-ups seem to keep developing overnight with no clear cause.
SKIN CARE
shefinds

One Common Diet Mistake That Is Absolutely Ruining Your Skin

Your skin is a window into your internal health —if something is going wrong on the inside, it will definitely show on the outside. That’s why skin issues can be so frustrating—while there are some topical things that can help, sometimes acne requires making a deep dive into your internal health to get to the root cause and heal. One thing that is commonly connected to skin issues like acne is diet. If you have an intolerance to a certain food that you eat regularly, it can lead to things like acne, eczema, and redness. We asked Saime Demirovic, founder of GloSpa, what one big mistake you may be making with your diet that could be making your skin worse.
SKIN CARE
verywellhealth.com

How to Treat Ingrown Fingernails

An ingrown nail develops when one or both sides of your nail grow into the skin. Over time, this can cause pain, swelling, and even infection. Although ingrown nails are more common in toenails, your fingernails can also become ingrown. An ingrown fingernail can make everyday activities such as typing on a keyboard or holding a pen much more difficult.
SKIN CARE
CBS Austin

FVF Law separates fact from fiction in personal injury practice

3.25.22 — Personal Injury Law similar to other professions is different from the outside looking in, so attorney Aaron Von Flatern from FVF Law gives us an inside view of his profession. He also explains how his team at FVF law is working to change the public's perception of personal injury law.
AUSTIN, TX
Anthem Independent

Anthem Independent

Anthem, Phoenix, AZ
99
Followers
490
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

A community news source serving the Anthem development in Arizona as well as portions of north Phoenix, focusing on the local people, places and neighbors.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/anthem-independent/

Comments / 0

Community Policy