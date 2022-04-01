Even Mild Cases of COVID Can Lead to a 40 Percent Greater Risk of Diabetes
Coronavirus can attack insulin-producing cells in the pancreas, leading to low insulin sensitivity that can adversely affect how the body uses...www.mentalfloss.com
Coronavirus can attack insulin-producing cells in the pancreas, leading to low insulin sensitivity that can adversely affect how the body uses...www.mentalfloss.com
Mental Floss delivers smart, fun and shareable content in an upbeat and witty environment. An encyclopedia of everything, we answer life’s big questions and uncover stories so interesting our readers absolutely must share them.https://www.mentalfloss.com
Comments / 0