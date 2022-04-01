ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

USMNT drawn in same group as England for 2022 World Cup

By Lizzy Becherano
90min
90min
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

USMNT will play England, Iran and the winner of the European playoff match between Wales/Scotland/Ukraine at the 2022 World...

