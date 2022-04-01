ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

11 cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza confirmed in Maine

PORTLAND, Maine — Three more cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza have been confirmed since last Friday. All three cases were backyard mixed-species, non-poultry flocks, according to the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service division of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which keeps a running tally of confirmed cases...

