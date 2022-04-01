ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sag Harbor, NY

Thousands Of Pheasants, Ducks At Sag Harbor Farm Euthanized Over Bird Fears

By Kathy Reakes
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BZUFZ_0ewiiLt000
An American widgeon. Photo Credit: CDC

Thousands of pheasants and mallards were euthanized on Long Island due to an avian flu outbreak, the farm’s owner told Daily Voice.

Suffolk County resident Dave Schellinger, age 80, of Sag Harbor, who owns Spring Farm, on Clay Pit Road, just off the Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, said he plans to close the 82-year-old farm now that his birds are gone.

"It's sad," he said. "But at least the flu is of no danger to the public."

Schellinger believes his birds were infected by ducks -- which are carriers -- and other fowl who land in the duck pond on the farm.

The flock consisted of pheasants and waterfowl and had approximately 6,000 birds, said Hanna Birkhead, spokeswoman for the state Department of Agriculture and Markets.

The birds are euthanized to prevent "the spread of this highly contagious disease to additional flocks and to safely dispose of all depopulated birds," Birkhead said.

Pheasant and waterfowl hunting was offered at the Spring Farm property for decades, according to the farm's website.

The highly contagious bird flu has forced farmers across the country to destroy millions of commercially raised chickens and turkeys over the past several months.

"Poultry owners should keep their birds away from wild ducks and geese and their droppings," Birkhead said. "Outdoor access for poultry should be limited at this time."

Officials with the state Department of Agriculture and Markets also said a small, non-commercial backyard flock in Suffolk County has tested positive for influenza known as HPAI.

The flock had a total of eight birds in it, the department said.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, these recent HPAI detections in birds do not present an immediate public health concern. No human cases of these avian influenza viruses have been detected in the United States, the department said in a statement.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 3

Check out more stories from
Daily Voice
Daily Voice

243K+

Followers

39K+

Posts

74M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
Daily Voice

Ridgefield Park Woman Dies Hiking On Shrooms, Authorities Say

A 25-year-old New Jersey woman was under the influence of mushrooms when she died in a hiking accident in Washington over the weekend, authorities said. Ridgefield Park's Alisonstar E. Molaf was hiking with her friend at Wallace Falls in Gold Bar, when the two became separated around 8 p.m. on Friday, March 18, The Snohmish County Sheriff’s Office said.
RIDGEFIELD PARK, NJ
Daily Voice

New Seaford Restaurant Cited For Good Food, Good Fun

If you are ready for a fun night out complete with a mariachi band and street tacos, you will want to head for a new Mexican restaurant on Long Island.Frida's Mexican Grill in Seaford has been open for about three months and is off to a roaring start with plenty of online five-star reviews.Picky ea…
SEAFORD, NY
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Bird flu-infected chickens disposed of at Cold Spring Egg Farm

PALMYRA, Wis. - For the past few days, the quiet of the country has been disrupted by the sounds on the street. "I’ve had dump truck, after dump truck, after dump truck, some of them lined up starting around 7 a.m. They don’t quit until the afternoon," said Kimberly Wortman.
PALMYRA, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Suffolk County, NY
Industry
City
Sag Harbor, NY
County
Suffolk County, NY
Suffolk County, NY
Business
Sag Harbor, NY
Business
City
Clay, NY
Erie Times News

Volunteers help fledge thousands of birds at state parks

Volunteers are working across the state to make sure birds have adequate nesting opportunities. The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources reported 58 state parks monitored 2,600 bird boxes and fledged a total of 8,964 birds, including eastern bluebirds, purple martins, tree swallows, wood ducks, and several other species in 2021.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wild Birds#Influenza Virus#Bird Flu#Sag Harbor Farm#Spring Farm
Daily Voice

NY Man Claims '$2,500 A Week For Life' Lottery Prize

A man has claimed a "$2,500 A Week For Life" New York Lottery prize. Queens resident David Barranco, of Elmhurst, won the top prize in the scratch-off game and opted to receive his prize as 20 annual installments of $78,884 after required withholdings, New York Lottery reported on Thursday, March 17.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Flu
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Daily Voice

Body Of Missing Westport Man Found In Adirondacks In Upstate NY

The body of a Connecticut man who went missing while hiking in the high peaks of the Adirondack Mountains in upstate New York has been found. Fairfield County resident Thomas A. Howard, age 61, of Westport, went missing on Wednesday, March 16, while hiking on Mount Colden in the town of North Elba, in Essex County, New York, just south of Plattsburgh near the Canadian and Vermont borders.
WESTPORT, CT
WMBF

Historic Little River restaurant drops iconic name after 77 years

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) - The iconic restaurant that sits on the corner of Little River’s Intercoastal Waterways is getting a facelift under its new owner, Lance Denny. Capt. Juel’s Hurricane Restaurant has been serving seafood since 1945 under three generations of the Robertson family. Now it’s in the hands of Denny, who grew up with the establishment’s unique history.
LITTLE RIVER, SC
I-95 FM

A Dead Fisher Cat In Hampden Creates The Most ‘Maine’ Discussion Ever

Sometimes you think a conversation is headed one way... This morning on my way to work, I noticed something in the road that I kind of assumed was roadkill of some nature. Really, I didn't think much of it as it was on the other side of the road. We've all done it. I mean, it was dark still, so I assumed it was a skunk or maybe even a porcupine.
HAMPDEN, ME
Cape Gazette

Bidens seek variance to build wall at North Shores home

In a world where almost everything is regulated, even President Joe Biden isn’t immune to government bureaucracy. Months ago, the Cape Gazette reported the Department of Homeland Security, with the Secret Service as the subagency, awarded a $455,000 contract to Rehoboth’s Turnstone Builders for “purchase and installation of security fencing at 32 Farview, Rehoboth Delaware.” That’s the address of Biden’s home in North Shores, about a mile north Rehoboth Beach. He purchased the property in 2017.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
New Jersey 101.5

The deadliest intersection in the country is in New Jersey

You might feel like you’re taking your life into your hands when you hit the New Jersey roads, and, according to an analysis by a law firm, your fears are well-founded. The review of National Highway Traffic Safety statistics shows that the three most dangerous intersections in the country are in New Jersey. The Fang Law Firm looked at intersections that had at least seven fatalities from 2000-2019 and then ranked them from 1 to 40.
TRAFFIC
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
243K+
Followers
39K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy