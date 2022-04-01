ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockton, CA

Teenager arrested for 2021 shooting death of 19-year-old in Stockton

ABC10
ABC10
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

STOCKTON, Calif. — A 17-year-old is in San...

www.abc10.com

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
ABC10
ABC10

29K+

Followers

11K+

Posts

9M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
CBS Sacramento

Suspect In Custody After Deadly Double Shooting At Stockton Lounge

STOCKTON (CBS13) — An arrest has been made in connection to Sunday’s double shooting in Stockton that left a 31-year-old man dead, police said Monday night. Jeromie Damon, 30, was arrested along the 2300 block of Pacific Avenue and booked into the San Joaquin County Jail on charges related to the homicide, the Stockton Police Department said. The shooting happened at the Ave on the Mile lounge on Pacific Avenue. Just after 1 a.m., officers responding to the scene located the 31-year-old victim who suffering from a single gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead soon after. A second victim later arrived at the hospital with a non-life-threatening wound, police said. The fatal shooting marked the 14th homicide in Stockton during this young year. Stockton police have not released any other information related to the shooting.
STOCKTON, CA
CBS San Francisco

Couple Charged With Hate Crime in Shooting, Stabbing Death of Stockton Man in Tracy

STOCKTON (CBS SF) — A man and a woman were arraigned Friday on murder charges with special circumstances alleging that the fatal shooting and stabbing of a 30-year-old Stockton man in Tracy last week at a gas station was a hate crime, the San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office said. Co-defendants Christina Lyn Garner, 42, of Manteca, and Jeremy Wayne Jones, 49, of Stockton, are charged in the killing of Justin Peoples intentionally in connection to a hate crime. A third defendant, Christopher Dimenco, 52, was arraigned on accessory charges. (left) Christine Lyn Garner of Manteca; Jeremy Wayne Jones of Stockton. (San...
STOCKTON, CA
FOX40

Manteca woman fatally shot, son-in-law arrested

MANTECA, Calif (KTXL)  — A man was arrested Sunday after allegedly shooting and killing his mother-in-law after a slate of arguments with his wife. According to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office, officers received a call Sunday around 5:30 p.m. reporting a family member had been shot in their home on South Airport Way in […]
MANTECA, CA
Law & Crime

Woman and Her Fiancée Sentenced to 22 Years-to-Life for Torturing and Murdering Her 3-Year-Old Son

A woman and her fiancée received sentences of 22 years-to-life for killing her 3-year-old son. Prosecutors say Connie Marie Escamilla, 29, and Kylie Mykaela Ann Beasley, 25, previously blamed each other for Connie’s son Gilbert dying from serious injuries, but they pleaded guilty in December to a count each of second-degree murder, and torture.
STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
San Joaquin County, CA
State
California State
Stockton, CA
Crime & Safety
San Joaquin County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Stockton, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
KION News Channel 5/46

San Jose Police officer passes overnight

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KION-TV)-- The San Jose Police Department announced the sudden death of a San Jose Police Officer. Officer DeJon Packer passed Sunday night only a year after graduating from the police academy. "He was beloved by the San Jose community and was a celebrated former SJSU football player," said the San Jose Police The post San Jose Police officer passes overnight appeared first on KION546.
SAN JOSE, CA
FOX40

Man entered home, kidnapped female resident: Sacramento police

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento police said a man allegedly entered a home while armed with a gun and kidnapped a female resident on Monday. Officers responded to Truxel Road near Arena Boulevard for reports of a potential kidnapping. According to witnesses, a man entered a home and pointed a gun at multiple residents, threatening […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
Bakersfield Now

Missing teen found, returned home

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — UPDATE (4:30 p.m.) Aubrielle Sandoval was returned home today and is safe, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. --- The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for help in finding a missing 16-year-old girl last seen on Stine Road, near Ridgeview High School. Aubrielle Sandoval was...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
FOX40

100K pills containing fentanyl, 80 pounds of meth found during I-80 stop

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A traffic stop in Sacramento on Monday led to the discovery of roughly 100,000 pills that California Highway Patrol investigators believe contained fentanyl. On Interstate 80, in the area of Northgate Boulevard, CHP officials said officers stopped a white Jeep Liberty for “mechanical violations.” During the stop, officers said they noticed “indicators […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Shooting#Juvenile Hall
News 8 WROC

Shooting in Buffalo leaves 19-year-old dead

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 19-year-old is dead after he was shot in a home on Bird Avenue in Buffalo early Sunday morning. The shooting happened just after 3:40 a.m. in the 300 block of Bird Avenue. The teenager was shot while inside a home during “some type of party or gathering,” according to Buffalo […]
BUFFALO, NY
ABC10

Stockton triple shooting suspects appear in court

STOCKTON, Calif. — Two men accused in a triple shooting in Stockton that injured a 9-year-old boy were arraigned in court Tuesday. 21-year-old Jose Trujillo-Pacheco and 23-year-old Rodolfo Vital stood side-by-side with their hands in shackles in San Joaquin Country Superior Court in downtown Stockton. Both face several attempted...
STOCKTON, CA
KCBD

14-year-old charged with manslaughter in shooting death of 4-month-old

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A 14-year-old boy is in custody, charged with manslaughter, following a Tuesday afternoon shooting in North Lubbock that left a four-month-old dead, police say. Lubbock Police Officers were called to the 3600 block of Lehigh Street at 3:05 p.m. on Tuesday, March 15, following reports of...
LUBBOCK, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX 28 Spokane

19-year-old arrested in Spokane Valley after reportedly shooting rifle into woods

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – A 19-year-old male was arrested Sunday in Spokane Valley after callers reported gunshots in the 2800 block of N. Cherry Street. Spokane Valley deputies received calls Sunday at 2:45 p.m. of two teenage males possibly shooting a rifle from an apartment complex into a wooded area. The caller thought they might be shooting at a dog or cat.
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: Oakland Police Identify 3 Homicide Suspects, Detail Charges in Kevin Nishita Slaying

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Police in Oakland on Thursday provided an update on their investigation into the Nov. 24 shooting death of TV news security guard and former police officer Kevin Nishita, identifying the three suspects in the case, including one suspect who remains at large. Oakland Police Chief LeRonne L. Armstrong said that the first suspect, 25-year-old San Francisco resident Shadihia Mitchell, was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals and San Francisco police on Wednesday. The Alameda County District Attorney’s Office has charged him with homicide. ALSO READ: Charging Documents for Suspects in Kevin Nishita Slaying Armstrong went on to say the...
OAKLAND, CA
FOX40

Man shot in road rage incident at Sacramento County intersection

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — One man was hospitalized Thursday after what the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office is calling a road rage shooting Just before 9 a.m., Sacramento County Sheriff’s Sgt. Kionna Rowe said they received a call about a road rage incident at the intersection of Orange Grove Avenue and Auburn Boulevard. But the sheriff’s […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

19-Year-Old Suspect Sought In Fremont, San Leandro Armed Robberies

FREMONT (CBS SF) – Authorities in the East Bay are searching for a 19-year-old suspect wanted in at least two armed robberies last year. According to a statement from the Fremont Police Department, suspect Joshua Moss-Sanders is wanted for armed robberies in Fremont and San Leandro. He also has a warrant out for his arrest for a parole violation. Police said the robberies took place in August and October of 2021. He is also suspected in police pursuits where he allegedly threw a firearm out the window of a vehicle and avoided arrest. Additional details about the incidents were not immediately available. Moss-Sanders is...
FREMONT, CA
CBS Sacramento

Dennis Lynch, 19, Accused of Killing Parents In Loomis, Had Criminal History

ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — The adoptive son of lobbyists Kathryn Lynch and Gerald Upholt, who were found dead in their Loomis home Monday, faces charges in their deaths. Dennis Henry Lynch, 19, was arraigned Wednesday at Sutter Roseville hospital, where he is being treated after he was shot by Placer County sheriff’s deputies while trying to leave the home where his parents were found dead inside. Lynch faces charges for murder, using a “deadly and dangerous weapon(s)”, committing the offenses while out on bail, and “resist, obstruct, delay of [a] peace officer or EMT,” listed by a Placer County sheriff’s sergeant. He also...
LOOMIS, CA
WIS-TV

19-year-old arrested in murder investigation

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department investigators and the U.S. Marshals Service’s Carolinas Regional Task Force arrested a 19-year-old male Friday in Orangeburg County. Terrance Jenkins is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime last year, which caused the death of a...
COLUMBIA, SC
ABC10

Teen shot by deputies is suspect in his parents' death in Loomis

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — Two bodies were found in a Placer County home after a day-long investigation ended with deputies shooting their suspect Monday evening. Deputies identified the victims Tuesday as Gerald Upholt, 80, and Katheryn Lynch, 67. The couple were well-known lobbyists, according to the family’s pet sitter....
PLACER COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Couple found dead inside home; 19-year-old son shot, arrested

LOOMIS, Calif. (KTXL) — A Loomis couple was found dead inside their home Monday, and their 19-year-son was found armed during a search of the area before being shot by deputies. The Placer County Sheriff’s Office said they conducted a welfare check at a home on Lake Forest Drive before 10 a.m. Someone reported to […]
LOOMIS, CA
ABC10

ABC10

Sacramento, CA
29K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Sacramento local news

 https://www.abc10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy