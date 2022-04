Salem Community College will present the 20th International Flameworking Conference the weekend of March 18-20, with graduates of its glass programs serving as presenters. The opening program on Friday, March 18 at 7 p.m. is free and open to all in the Sol and Jean Davidow Theatre in Davidow Hall, on the SCC campus at 460 Hollywood Ave., Carneys Point. The evening will feature a look at SCC’s more than 60 years of scientific glass technology, presented by SCC scientific glass technology instructional chair Bob Russell and a Powerpoint presentation by IFC featured artist Sally Prasch.

