ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seneca, SC

Seneca man charged for soliciting a minor

By Nikolette Miller
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2H2pMx_0ewig7Fz00

WALHALLA, S.C. (WSPA) – A Seneca man was charged for disseminating obscene material to a person who he believed was a teenager.

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office arrested 21-year-old Freddavion Antonio Ahmadd Cleveland around 7:34 a.m. Thursday. He was also charged for criminal solicitation of a minor.

According to the Criminal Investigations Bureau, an investigator was contacted in reference to Cleveland sending an image to an account that he believed was operated by a minor.

Investigators said Cleveland sent obscene material in attempt to obtain explicit images and participate in sexual activity.

Cleveland was released from the Oconee County Detention Center on a $50,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News

17K+

Followers

7K+

Posts

3M+

Views

Follow WSPA 7News and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville man arrested for child solicitation

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – An Evansville man was arrested on several charges of child solicitation. According to court records, Harry Smith, 68, faces four charges. A warrant for his arrest was issued Friday and he was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail the same day. Court records show Smith’s bond was set at $3,000 cash.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WSPA 7News

Student charged following threatening message at Laurens Co. school

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A eighth-grade student from Gray Court-Owings School is being charged after posting a threatening message related to the school. According to Laurens County School District 55, shortly after noon Friday the student used Snapchat to post the message. The administration and the school resource officer were immediately notified and safety […]
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seneca, SC
Seneca, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Cleveland, SC
County
Oconee County, SC
Oconee County, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Walhalla, SC
Sacramento Bee

Wife turns in husband after finding video of him molesting granddaughter, GA cops say

A Georgia man has been arrested on suspicion of child molestation after his wife found videos of him abusing their 5-year-old granddaughter, according to Augusta authorities. Richmond County sheriff’s deputies arrived at the couple’s home early on Sunday, March 13, to investigate a sexual assault, authorities wrote in a police report obtained by McClatchy News.
PUBLIC SAFETY
rolling out

Man kills 3 over social media post; what set him off

A New Jersey man was convicted on March 5, 2022, of killing two children and a college student after he broke into the home in November 2016 and tortured six victims because of a Facebook post. Jeremy Arrington was found guilty of three counts of murder, three counts of attempted...
NEWARK, NJ
The Independent

Man sentenced to 100 years in grandson's beating death

A Montana man was sentenced Friday to 100 years in prison for his role in the beating death of his 12-year-old grandson in February 2020.James Sasser Jr., of West Yellowstone, had earlier pleaded guilty to deliberate homicide, child endangerment and tampering with a witness.“I should have been a protector. I wasn’t. I failed,” Sasser said during the sentencing hearing. “I failed my kids, all of them. Their lives are destroyed, (Alex’s mother’s) life is destroyed … I deserve whatever you do.”Prosecutors have depicted Patricia Batts — Sasser's wife and Alex's grandmother — as the leader of the abuse, but...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Freddavion Antonio Ahmadd
The Independent

Man charged with smearing human faeces on a woman’s face is arrested again

The man accused of committing one of the more heinous crimes reported at a New York subway station is back behind bars again, but this time for a crime that will induce far fewer stomach-churning reactions.Frank Abrokwa was caught on CCTV footage on 21 February approaching a 43-year-old woman who was sitting on a bench at the Wakefield-241st Street subway station in the Bronx. In the video, you can see the moment that the 37-year-old smeared human faeces on the unsuspecting woman’s face.By 28 February, Mr ââAbrokwa was caught and charged by police with forcible touching, menacing and disorderly...
PUBLIC SAFETY
International Business Times

Man Calls 911, Asks Cops To Test If Meth He Bought Was Real: Police

A Florida man was arrested after he called 911 and requested cops to test if the drug he purchased was authentic, police have said. Thomas Eugene Colucci of Spring Hill called the emergency number Thursday and asked the dispatcher to send a deputy to "test the methamphetamine" as the substance he recently purchased did not produce the "expected sensation," Hernando County Sheriff's office noted in a news release.
SPRING HILL, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WXIA 11 Alive

Georgia couple arrested in connection with Jan. 6 case

GEORGIA, USA — A Georgia couple was arrested in connection with the riots at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Investigators say one of them was wearing a University of Georgia hat during the chaos. After looking at video recorded from...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

More videos released in fatal South Carolina police shooting

A sheriff's department in South Carolina released more body camera footage Wednesday of the fatal shooting of a man who lunged at officers with a piece of wood after the man's family called for their release and an independent investigation.The new video from the Richland County Sheriff's Department showed an extra minute before the Saturday shooting in which Irvin D. Moorer Charley's mother askes an officer to “get that (expletive) out of my house" and the deputy notes cuts on her arm.Connie Craig's tone changed immediately when her son suddenly comes out of the house with a piece...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy