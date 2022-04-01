Seneca man charged for soliciting a minor
WALHALLA, S.C. (WSPA) – A Seneca man was charged for disseminating obscene material to a person who he believed was a teenager.
The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office arrested 21-year-old Freddavion Antonio Ahmadd Cleveland around 7:34 a.m. Thursday. He was also charged for criminal solicitation of a minor.
According to the Criminal Investigations Bureau, an investigator was contacted in reference to Cleveland sending an image to an account that he believed was operated by a minor.
Investigators said Cleveland sent obscene material in attempt to obtain explicit images and participate in sexual activity.
Cleveland was released from the Oconee County Detention Center on a $50,000 bond.
