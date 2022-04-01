ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Arrest made in stray-bullet killing of DC woman

By Rick Massimo
WTOP
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA D.C. man has been arrested in the death of a woman who was hit by a stray bullet while she sat next to her 8-year-old son in Northeast in February. Dion Lee, 22, of Northeast, was arrested Friday by the...

wtop.com

Comments / 1

